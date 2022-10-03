Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
Motorcyclist seriously hurt, driver ticketed in crash
A vehicle struck a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to go flying off their bike and getting critical injuries on September 24, the Winona Police Department (WPD) said. The driver was later ticketed with failure to yield. On September 24 at 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with critical...
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
winonapost.com
Winona to identify new sites for police-fire station
The Winona City Council’s next step toward a public safety building or new police and fire stations could come next month when city staff plan to propose a new contract with architectural firm BKV to study possible sites. Currently, city staff are researching possible sites — for both a combined police-fire station or separate facilities — and plan to identify by November options to study further, according to City Manager Chad Ubl.
Residents safe after late night apartment fire in La Crosse
Crews arrived to discover smoke coming from the basement of the three-unit apartment building. According to the fire department, some of the residents put water on the fire before they arrived.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
winonapost.com
Winona County Old Settlers reunite for picnic
Approximately 75 members of the Winona County Old Settlers Association met on Saturday, September 22, at the Jaycee Pavilion in Winona’s Lake Park for a picnic and get-together. The last meeting of the group was February 22, 2020, right before COVID was reported in Winona County. President Bob Bambenek...
winonahealth.org
Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky
Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County
TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse council committee says no to rezoning for office building and more parking for Mayo
A plan to rezone a north La Crosse office building for housing was turned down by a city council committee Tuesday. The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee rejected the rezoning of the Marine Credit Union building on Monitor Street by a 5-2 vote. City leaders were considering developing up to 30 apartments in the building.
winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis
Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
steeledodgenews.com
A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED
There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
winonaradio.com
September 27th Crash Proves to be Fatal
(KWNO)- On September 27th, around 2:00 p.m. Minnesota State Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash that left a Lake City Man dead. The accident occurred on Hwy 61 in Red Wing after a Dodge Dart Collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was southbound. After the Dart hit the Sonata, the...
winonapost.com
Scheevel installed as Kiwanis Sunrisers president
Craig Scheevel was installed as the 2022-2023 president of the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club at its membership meeting held on September 28 in Winona. Passing the gavel to Scheevel was Sean Finnegan, 2021-2022 president. Conducting the installation was Kathy Davis, of Rochester, Minn., lieutenant governor of the Minnesota/Dakota District of Kiwanis International.
winonaradio.com
No Suspects for Peculiar License Plate Thefts
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 9:46 a.m. Winona Police responded to a stolen license plate call on the 450 block of Lafayette Street. The reporting party told officers that when they went to their cars in the morning, they noticed their license plates were missing on two cars, assuming that the crime was committed overnight.
winonapost.com
Winona’s Sublett honored in MN 50 Over 50 list
AARP Minnesota and Pollen Studio unveiled the annual Minnesota 50 Over 50 list. Fifty individuals — including Winona’s own Katherine Sublett, the founder of expungement assistance organization Let’s Erase the Stigma — are being honored as accomplished community members who are defying stereotypes about aging. Thirty...
