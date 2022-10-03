ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NJ

NJ's David Blaine Doesn't Flinch Eating Carolina Reapers On 'Hot Ones'

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: First We Feast
David Blaine prepares to dig into wings on First We Feast's Hot Ones. Photo Credit: First We Feast

David Blaine either has an extremely high threshold for pain, or he can simply compartmentalize it.

The former New Jersey resident and endurance artist who's broken multiple world records didn't flinch chewing up a Carolina Reaper on a recent episode of "Hot Ones."

Blaine, 49 — who lived in Little Falls as a teen and attended Passaic Valley Regional High School — answered a series of questions while eating progressively hotter wings. He seemed to enjoy nearly every bite, as seasoned host Sean Evans struggled.

On the episode, Blaine deep-dove into the public stunts that made him the most uncomfortable and discussed what he loves most about performing magic — all while staying cool as a cucumber, as he's known to do.

Blaine started off performing street magic to unsuspecting pedestrians but eventually kicked things up a notch in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when he showcased his Harry Houdini-esque stunts.

In 2000, Blaine encased himself in a block of ice for a trick called Frozen in Time, and lasted 63 hours and 42 minutes in Times Square. He had to be removed with chainsaws and it took him nearly a month to recover.

In a 2006 stunt called Drowned Alive, Blaine submerged himself in a water-filled sphere in front of Lincoln Center for a week. He agreed to let researchers at Yale University study him to better understand the human reaction to prolonged submersion. Blaine suffered kidney and liver damage during this stunt.

Blaine was apparently on the recent Hot Ones episode to promote his residency at Resort World in Las Vegas. At the very end of the episode, Blaine performs a card trick for Evans using the Carolina Reapers.

