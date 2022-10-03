ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

In a first, Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel will play in theaters for a week

Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the new whodunit starring Daniel Craig, will debut at the three major US theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — for a week one month before it streams on Netflix, the company announced on Thursday. “Glass Onion” will be the first film to ever to do so, according to the streaming giant.
KTVZ

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour has ‘ended’ until at least March 2023

To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, there’s only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has “ended” for now and that the remainder of Bieber’s show dates are being postponed.
KTVZ

Jody Miller, ‘Queen of the House’ singer, dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit “Queen of the House,” died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability...
