DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. He did not rule out pursuing a death penalty. “We are going to give it serious consideration. But it’s so early on,” Wolfson told media outlets after Barrios’ afternoon initial court appearance ended. Barrios, who wore a dark blue jumpsuit and orange hand restraints, was ordered held without bail. An initial arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.
2 US citizens plead guilty to buying firearms, then smuggling them into Mexico
Two U.S. citizens living in Mexico have pleaded guilty to buying firearms and smuggling them into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas said in a news release Friday. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty earlier in the week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty the previous week to buying firearms and then smuggling them into Mexico, the news release said. ...
