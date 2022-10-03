ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar County, IL

WTHI

Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officials offer update on $39 million jail project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said he’s been keeping a close eye on the Sullivan County jail project. “It’s more money than I’ve every put my name to in my life and probably ever will again,” he said. Davis said progress on construction has been smooth so far on the $39 million […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Edgar County, IL
Government
County
Edgar County, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –

We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
CHARLESTON, IL
Person
Lisa Ellis
vermilioncountyfirst.com

For RR Crossing Work: Be Prepared and Patient Until Winter

During Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, City Engineer Sam Cole asked for patience and understanding on a couple of things. One is all the railroad crossing work that’s being done this fall. Cole says the city is keeping up the best it can with announcements from Norfolk Southern and the Illinois Department of Transportation. But simply put: allow extra time and be ready for anything at any crossing until winter.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual

The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Danville engineer urges patience for rail project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
DANVILLE, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
whporadio.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local park receives 30 acres from power company

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County. The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Man Dies in Champaign Shooting

THE FOLLOWING IS A CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of a male victim who has died after he was reportedly shot during a family party. that occurred on the evening of October 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of NorthThird...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wtyefm.com

Two Sentenced on Meth Charges

(Robinson) – A pair of Robinson residents were sentenced to time in the IDOC during separate court appearances last week. Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, is reporting that thirty-four-year-old Wesley Steckler was sentenced to four years on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Thirty-year-old Jessica Ziegler was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections also on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of both cases.
ROBINSON, IL

