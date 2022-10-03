Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
Officials offer update on $39 million jail project
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sullivan County Commissioner Robert Davis said he’s been keeping a close eye on the Sullivan County jail project. “It’s more money than I’ve every put my name to in my life and probably ever will again,” he said. Davis said progress on construction has been smooth so far on the $39 million […]
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
Considering joint replacement? You might want to wait a little longer
Urbana -- More than seven million people are walking the Earth with a new knee or hip. And if you’re suffering from debilitating pain, the thought of becoming total joint replacement patient seven million one is probably appealing. But James Murphy, MD, says try not to think about it until your mid-60s.
WTHI
"That message was loud and clear" Parke County employees could see a pay increase in next year's budget
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County leaders say the local government has had a hard time retaining workers. They're hoping a pay increase in the next budget could help solve that problem. Parke County council members say many county agencies are struggling with staffing. They say they need help...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender domestic terrorist Emily Hari to be sent to high-security male prison
URBANA — Indeed, the Federal Bureau of Prisons intends to send Emily Claire Hari to a male prison — at least initially — despite the domestic terrorist from Ford County identifying as a transgender female and requesting to be housed among women, documents filed recently in U.S. District Court in Urbana confirmed.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
For RR Crossing Work: Be Prepared and Patient Until Winter
During Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, City Engineer Sam Cole asked for patience and understanding on a couple of things. One is all the railroad crossing work that’s being done this fall. Cole says the city is keeping up the best it can with announcements from Norfolk Southern and the Illinois Department of Transportation. But simply put: allow extra time and be ready for anything at any crossing until winter.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual
The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
Danville engineer urges patience for rail project
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
whporadio.com
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
Local park receives 30 acres from power company
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County. The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing […]
WTHI
New Terre Haute casino works to hire minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned companies to help with construction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new casino that is on the way to Vigo County is looking for local businesses. The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is looking for minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned businesses to help build the casino. The casino is partnering up with the Indiana...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Dies in Champaign Shooting
THE FOLLOWING IS A CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of a male victim who has died after he was reportedly shot during a family party. that occurred on the evening of October 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of NorthThird...
wtyefm.com
Two Sentenced on Meth Charges
(Robinson) – A pair of Robinson residents were sentenced to time in the IDOC during separate court appearances last week. Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, is reporting that thirty-four-year-old Wesley Steckler was sentenced to four years on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Thirty-year-old Jessica Ziegler was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections also on a Class 3 Felony charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of both cases.
