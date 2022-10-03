ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

ProPublica and Partners Win Award for Science Writing

Last week, the National Association of Science Writers announced that a short documentary in the “Black Snow” series won the Science in Society Award in the Science Features category. The film was a collaboration between ProPublica, The Palm Beach Post, WLRN and WGCU. “Brazil Shows You Can Harvest...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

The New York Times finds out that not everything is a conspiracy theory

The impulse among establishment media to dismiss every concern about election security as a conspiracy theory ignores the fact that fraud and other problems do exist, and it leads to some awkward reporting corrections. Stuart Thompson of the New York Times learned this the hard way. On Oct. 3, Thompson...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propublica#State Media#Linus Business#The New York Times
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said he could declassify documents with his mind, but he may have also accidentally admitted to taking them 'intentionally,' NYT reporter says

Former President Donald Trump said Presidents could declassify documents "even by thinking about it." Based on a previous interview, a political analyst says he may have "intended to send the boxes of materials." Trump's claim may go against the idea that documents ended up in his home accidentally. CNN political...
POTUS
TheWrap

Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Condemns Trump’s ‘Ugly’ and ‘Reckless’ Rhetoric About ‘Death Wish’ on Mitch McConnell

The notorious right-wing editorial board of Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal issued a rare and sharp condemnation of Donald Trump over the former president’s “reckless” attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying in an online post on Friday that the Kentucky Republican has “a death wish” for approving Democrat-sponsored bills.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy