hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and humid conditions will be the rule with more variable wind direction trends through much of next week. Clouds and passing showers may develop over windward areas through the overnight and early morning hours, then in the afternoon to early evening these clouds and a few showers will transition to leeward and island interior areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Showers will kick up over parts of the state as the winds slow down. Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now - Met Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:22...
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At Hawaii school safety conference, the message in the wake of Uvalde is one of vigilance
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative. Residents say they're seeing fewer criminals and illegal campers in the state's prime tourist area. Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. For the first...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Mauna Loa Summit closed due to increase in seismic activity
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA report cast critical eye on Hawaiian nonprofit’s management of public funds
"I do think that an additional oversight would just cause addition problems." There were a few robocalls last month, but not for the reason you'd hope. Jamey Tucker has the story. Pride and some friendly competition will be on display as Honolulu hosts Gay Bowl XXII. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GovExec.com
Hawaii to U.S. Navy: Quit Polluting Our Waters
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Navy confirmed last week that 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, just two days after Hawaii’s Health Department fined the Navy nearly $9 million for hundreds of safety violations at the military wastewater treatment plant.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State leaders, tourism officials call tourism marketing deal a solid compromise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of heated debate over whether the state needs more tourism or if there’s too much, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement have reached a tentative deal to share the duties of promoting and guiding Hawaii’s number one industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here's some events Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has planned for this upcoming season
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual Men's March Against Violence is coming up this week. Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM HST. |. Therapist Britt Young explains why parents must be careful when discussing dangerous, news stories that...
COVID-19 case count continues to drop in Hawaii
COVID-19 cases have declined since early June in Hawaii with the omicron subvariant BA.5 still the dominant strain.
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
KITV.com
Legal challenges for concealed carry rules
Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Conservationists have a new tool to save endangered plants. They call it ‘The Mamba’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, plant scientists and conservationists who work in cliffside settings rely on drones to pinpoint exactly where they need to go to reach rare and endangered species. “We can go right in and get the elevation, the GPS location of the plants,” said Tim Nyberg, drone...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
