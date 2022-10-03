ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hot and humid conditions will be the rule with more variable wind direction trends through much of next week. Clouds and passing showers may develop over windward areas through the overnight and early morning hours, then in the afternoon to early evening these clouds and a few showers will transition to leeward and island interior areas.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Showers will kick up over parts of the state as the winds slow down. Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now - Met Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:22...
Hawaii State
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
Hawaii to U.S. Navy: Quit Polluting Our Waters

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Navy confirmed last week that 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, just two days after Hawaii’s Health Department fined the Navy nearly $9 million for hundreds of safety violations at the military wastewater treatment plant.
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
Here's some events Hawaii Symphony Orchestra has planned for this upcoming season

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual Men's March Against Violence is coming up this week. Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM HST. |. Therapist Britt Young explains why parents must be careful when discussing dangerous, news stories that...
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Legal challenges for concealed carry rules

Legal challenges, now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations. Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights. Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
