ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

How Auburn has stepped up on defense

Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Everything Bryan Harsin said on ‘Tiger Talk’ about Auburn’s upcoming game at No. 2 Georgia

It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, 10 other great Auburn performances vs. Georgia

Auburn and Georgia renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” this weekend, with the 127th meeting taking place on Saturday in Athens. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to beat the struggling Tigers for the sixth consecutive time and the eighth time in nine meetings. But it’s been a close rivalry over the years, with Auburn winning 56 times and tying Georgia on eight other occasions.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
AL.com

Auburn hires Jeff Whitehead as senior associate AD for compliance

Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance, the school announced on Thursday. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
opelikaobserver.com

‘Little Things’ Haunt Opelika Amid Three-Game Skid

AUBURN — The Auburn High Tigers emerged victorious, 51-29, over the Opelika Bulldogs Friday night at Duck-Samford Stadium in Auburn. “We can’t be upset about this one very long, because the way this region sets up, if we can get in the playoffs, then we are probably going to see these guys again,” said Opelika head coach Eric Speakman postgame.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Colby Wooden#Lsu#Mcdonald
AL.com

Auburn alums Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr. return to home state for ‘Alabama Boys’

Two veteran actors with Alabama roots will return to their home state for the world premiere of a new play at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. “Alabama Boys,” starring Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr., is set for two performances at the Wotlosz Theatre, on Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. The autobiographical play, written by the actors, illuminates their parallel journey as children in Alabama during the civil rights movement, as students at Auburn University and as actors in Hollywood.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
AL.com

This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy