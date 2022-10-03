Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tiger Buzz: Auburn at #2 Georgia, TV info, key matchup, and what to watch for
Auburn (3-2, 1-1) vs No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) This game will determine... How Auburn bounces back from giving up 21 unanswered points in a 21-17 loss against LSU. The Tigers have historically played UGA closely; however, the Dawgs have won 16 of the last 21 games in the series.
How Auburn has stepped up on defense
Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
Everything Bryan Harsin said on ‘Tiger Talk’ about Auburn’s upcoming game at No. 2 Georgia
It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, 10 other great Auburn performances vs. Georgia
Auburn and Georgia renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” this weekend, with the 127th meeting taking place on Saturday in Athens. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to beat the struggling Tigers for the sixth consecutive time and the eighth time in nine meetings. But it’s been a close rivalry over the years, with Auburn winning 56 times and tying Georgia on eight other occasions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch as we break down Auburn’s DB commits. Do players pick school or coach?
The AL.com Recruiting Show takes a look at Auburn’s future defensive backs this week, along with a conversation on how the Tiger’s coaching questions may be impacting recruits. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, watch reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break it down, specifically looking at...
Auburn hires Jeff Whitehead as senior associate AD for compliance
Jeff Whitehead is Auburn’s new senior associate athletic director for compliance, the school announced on Thursday. Whitehead comes to Auburn after serving in a similar role since 2018 at the University of South Carolina. He was the primary liaison overseeing the Office of Compliance Services operations and providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He was the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams while assisting with all other varsity sports.
Auburn’s Brandon Council believes O-line can ‘demolish’ Georgia defensive front
Brandon Council isn’t lacking confidence heading into Auburn’s most difficult challenge to date — a road game against No. 2 Georgia. In fact, the Tigers’ new starting center appeared to be brimming with it Wednesday as his team prepares for its first road game of the year.
Auburn expects starting linebacker back, available against Georgia
Cam Riley did not see the field on defense during Auburn’s loss to LSU last weekend, but head coach Bryan Harsin expects the junior linebacker to make the trip to Athens, Ga., this week and be available when Auburn plays No. 2 Georgia. Riley started each of Auburn’s first...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn freshman to miss 3-4 weeks after knee surgery; Bruce Pearl also has procedure
Give Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl credit, he’s all-in with his team whether that means taking a trip to Israel to play in exhibition games or getting knee surgery with your freshman guard. Pearl and guard Chance Westry both had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday. Coach Pearl was able to...
opelikaobserver.com
‘Little Things’ Haunt Opelika Amid Three-Game Skid
AUBURN — The Auburn High Tigers emerged victorious, 51-29, over the Opelika Bulldogs Friday night at Duck-Samford Stadium in Auburn. “We can’t be upset about this one very long, because the way this region sets up, if we can get in the playoffs, then we are probably going to see these guys again,” said Opelika head coach Eric Speakman postgame.
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn alums Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr. return to home state for ‘Alabama Boys’
Two veteran actors with Alabama roots will return to their home state for the world premiere of a new play at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. “Alabama Boys,” starring Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr., is set for two performances at the Wotlosz Theatre, on Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. The autobiographical play, written by the actors, illuminates their parallel journey as children in Alabama during the civil rights movement, as students at Auburn University and as actors in Hollywood.
WSFA
ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have […]
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0