clarksvillenow.com
City Council OKs changing schedule for to-go-cup drinking downtown
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The City Council has voted in favor of simplifying the prescribed hours and days for to-go-cup drinking of alcoholic beverages within the entertainment district. While not an easy sell to the police chief or some city officials, the measure passed 7-5 Thursday night. The...
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
whopam.com
Sicari announces retirement, city council approves municipal orders
Hopkinsville Solid Waste General Manager Tony Sicari announced his retirement at Tuesday evening’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, and council approved several municipal orders. Sicari has served as general manager since 2011, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says his service to Hopkinsville began long before that, and he’s seen to many...
wkdzradio.com
Ward One Hopkinsville City Council Candidates Discuss Future
Plans for future growth and looking to improve existing programs and infrastructure are among priorities for Ward One Hopkinsville City Council candidates. Incumbent Councilwoman Natasha Francis and challenger Vance Smith discussed a number of issues during the first Hopkinsville League of Women Voters Forum Monday in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers.
clarksvillenow.com
Proposal to give more COVID hazard pay to city department heads fails, second attempt expected in November
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vote on whether to expand COVID premium pay for city department heads in Clarksville failed for lack of a second on Thursday. While that motion failed, this may not be the end of the conversation as the sponsor of the ordinance, Councilperson Wanda Allen, intends to bring the idea back up next month.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Commissioner apologizes for calling development potential ‘cluster f—‘ during public meeting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – During a public meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Monday, one commissioner was candid and explicit about a rezoning resolution. When talking about a proposed subdivision, District 9 Commissioner Jorge Padro said the project could create a “cluster f—.” The comment was addressed...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
clarksvillenow.com
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
clarksvillenow.com
Tennis lovers could be served 18 new courts with proposed complex at Carmel
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Preston Howle has been playing tennis since 1972. “I found I really enjoyed it. … It wasn’t one of those sports where you had to get a team together like baseball.”. But the former president of the Clarksville Tennis Association is...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
clarksvillenow.com
Cathi and Joe Maynard presented with Veteran Community Award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local veteran business owners and philanthropists Cathi and Joe Maynard recently received the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition Veteran Community Award in recognition of their passion, unconditional commitment, and enduring dedicated service to the veteran community. The award was presented during the “Surviving to Thriving Post Pandemic...
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
clarksvillenow.com
Daniel ‘Danny’ Hawk
Daniel “Danny” Paul Hawk, age 67, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on October 7, 2022. Danny was born on August 9, 1955, in Farmington, MO, to Paul and Shirley Hawk who preceded him in death. He enjoyed the movies, going to the library, bird watching, and puzzles.
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
