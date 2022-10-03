ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
publicradiotulsa.org

How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?

Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
KTUL

68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
oklahomawatch.org

Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma

When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed

At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
