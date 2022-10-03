Read full article on original website
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?
Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
Rural lawmaker said Governor’s veto jeopardizes safety for constituents like his across the state
One of Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes announced Thursday will hold back funds from improving the infrastructure for a statewide emergency network.
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
“I’m aggravated,” State Rep. demands answers from OK Attorney General in hopes of saving ‘innocent’ death-row inmate
A republican lawmaker sent a scathing letter to the Oklahoma Attorney General, urging him to respond to a special hearing at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in the hopes to save a death-row inmate’s life who he believes is innocent.
Long Story Short: Why a Panhandle County is the Only Place Oklahomans Can Vote in Spanish
Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: The 21,000 Oklahomans Facing Language Barriers to Voting. In the latest episode, Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why only Texas County prepares voting materials in Spanish. Paul Monies looks into who the state Legislature approved to receive millions in federal pandemic relief...
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
Gov. Kevin Stitt: President Joe Biden has 'refused to acknowledge' the border crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is calling out President Joe Biden one year after his visit to the southern border, saying the President lacks leadership and has blatant disregard of the border crisis. "One year ago today, I joined nine other Republican governors to visit our southern...
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU hospital
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health Tuesday afternoon.
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
Oklahoma to spend $20 million on drought relief
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on October 4 which allocates $20 million to help farmers and ranchers overcome recent drought conditions.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill aimed at tackling criminal justice reform
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a criminal justice reform bill to help inmates qualify for parole. "I firmly believe we should be locking up people that we’re afraid of, not that we’re mad at," Stitt said. "And that’s something that we’re pushing in our state."
Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed
At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
