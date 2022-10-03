Another rivalry in Week 6 is the WyoPreps Small School Game of the Week, as top-ranked Little Snake River visits No. 4 Encampment on Saturday. The Rattlers enter this game at 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. The Tigers are 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in league play.

