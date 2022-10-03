Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option...
KARE
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto's seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for...
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
Royals Review
This Year in the Minors: the Columbia Fireflies
‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. However, the Minor League Season is over. So it is time...
Royals Review
Remembering the career of Jim Wohlford
Over the years, the Royals have been blessed with an abundance of outstanding centerfielders. The first was Amos Otis, who was arguably the best in the game at the position in the 1970s and early 1980s. Eventually, Father time caught up with Amos and he was supplanted by Willie Wilson, who was also a fantastic player. Willie had center to himself until 1990, with the occasional break while Bo Jackson plied his superhero powers there. Next came Brian McRae, who had some excellent seasons. Tom Goodwin and Johnny Damon split the position until Carlos Beltran came along. Young Beltran was a fantastic centerfielder. After Beltran was squeezed out of town, the franchise went into a bit of a funk, with guys like David DeJesus, Joey Gathright, and Mitch Maier keeping the seat warm. That ended when Lorenzo Cain grabbed the position in 2012 and gave the Royals their next star centerfielder. Lorenzo, hugely popular with the fans, left in free agency after helping the Royals win the World Series. The position is once again up for grabs.
MLB・
CBS News
White Sox get clobbered by Twins, finish 12 games worse than 2021 record
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
Royals Review
Vinnie P: A Poor Man's Freddie Freeman?
Vinnie Pasquantino is about to finish his rookie season as a 24 year old with a triple slash that, as I type this, stands at: 293/382/449. Statcast says that these numbers are legit, and indeed, that Vinnie has been cheated a little bit in terms of his slugging percentage, with his expect slugging 37 points higher than his actual slugging. And he has walked a lot, and only struck out a little.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
Guardians, Jose Ramirez storm past Royals in season finale
Jose Ramirez had four hits and two RBIs as the Cleveland Guardians headed into the postseason on a winning note,
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 5, 2022
Anne Rogers’s newsletter this week talks about what Bobby Witt, Jr. has learned from this season, and then a section on Kris Bubic:. Moving forward, Bubic would like to throw his fastball less, upping the usage on his changeup and curveball to keep hitters off balance. There were also hints again at Bubic adding a slider to his arsenal. He threw the pitch in spring but scrapped it earlier in the year to focus on his curveball.
numberfire.com
Sebastian Rivero squatting Wednesday for Royals
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians. Rivero will catch for Jonathan Heasley and hit ninth. MJ Melendez will shift into the designated hitter role as the Royals wrap up their season. Rivero has...
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
Doc's Sports Service
St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction, 10/5/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) at PNC Park on Wednesday. The starting pitchers will be Matthew Liberatore and Johan Oviedo. St. Louis is slugging .422 and have been called out on strikes 1,213 times, while taking a walk on 532 occasions. They have amassed 730 RBI's in addition to 1,367 hits so far this year, while their batting average is sitting at .252. The Cardinals have hit 286 doubles as a squad and have knocked 197 balls out of the park. They are sitting with 761 runs while having a team OBP of .326. As a team, the St. Louis Cardinals are recording 4.8 runs per game, which has them sitting at 5th in baseball.
