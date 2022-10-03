ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Discovery School students see real-life Tortoise & the Hare lesson

MANSFIELD -- A classic tale of determination, the Tortoise and the Hare impresses upon readers that slow and steady wins the race. Using this well-known fable, the leadership team at Discovery School brought an immersive literacy experience to their more than 150 students in Preschool through 6th grade.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access

MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Susan Huggins

Susan Huggins

Susan G. Huggins of Galion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home. Born on September 18, 1941 in Toledo to Russell Thornton and Janet (French) Thornton-Grose, Susan was a proud mother and homemaker. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Huggins as a living tribute,...
GALION, OH
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers

Judy (Bertsch) Chambers

Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

James William "Jim" McFarland

James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.
SHELBY, OH
Dylan Scot Smith

Dylan Scot Smith

Dylan Scot Smith, 29, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. On July 17, 1993, Dylan was born in Titusville, Florida, and he would be adopted into the loving home of Mark and Liz (Miller) Smith, who survive in Manchester, Tennessee. To plant a tree in memory...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Schools invited to free Mansfield Symphony performances

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra will present its annual free education concerts on Oct. 20 and 21 as part of the MSO’s Operation Bridge Building (OBB) program. The performances feature the theme “A Universe of Music,” are geared to align with Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts, and include narration and multimedia elements.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alan Robert Raphael

Alan Robert Raphael

Alan Robert Raphael, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 2, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Alan Raphael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Betty Norris

Betty Norris

Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Dublin Coffman refuses to yield to Pickerington North

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Pickerington North's offense 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 26, Dublin Coffman squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a soccer game. For more, click here.
PICKERINGTON, OH

