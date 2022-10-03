Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Discovery School students see real-life Tortoise & the Hare lesson
MANSFIELD -- A classic tale of determination, the Tortoise and the Hare impresses upon readers that slow and steady wins the race. Using this well-known fable, the leadership team at Discovery School brought an immersive literacy experience to their more than 150 students in Preschool through 6th grade.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of September permits
MANSFIELD -- The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in September. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office and someone will assist 419-774-5517.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Transit and Board of Elections promote voter access
MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is offering transportation options to promote voter access in partnership with the Richland County Board of Elections. Temporary service to the Board of Elections: Weekdays during early voting, October 12 through November 7, passengers can request a stop at the BOE on West Longview when traveling Route 5 (Springmill/Bowman) or Route 9 (W. 4th Street).
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 179th Airlift Wing firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport. Photos of the new...
richlandsource.com
No winner, no loser: Lewis Center Olentangy and [[LOSING_TEAM] find frustrating finish
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 27, Dublin Jerome squared off with New Albany in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Susan Huggins
Susan G. Huggins of Galion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home. Born on September 18, 1941 in Toledo to Russell Thornton and Janet (French) Thornton-Grose, Susan was a proud mother and homemaker. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Huggins as a living tribute,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
richlandsource.com
James William "Jim" McFarland
James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley claims gritty victory against Zanesville West Muskingum
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dresden Tri-Valley did just enough to beat Zanesville West Muskingum 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 6. Recently on September 29, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a soccer game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dylan Scot Smith
Dylan Scot Smith, 29, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. On July 17, 1993, Dylan was born in Titusville, Florida, and he would be adopted into the loving home of Mark and Liz (Miller) Smith, who survive in Manchester, Tennessee. To plant a tree in memory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Akron North passes stress test against New Philadelphia
Akron North knocked off New Philadelphia 3-1 at New Philadelphia High on October 6 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The first half gave Akron North a 3-1 lead over New Philadelphia.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale flexes defensive muscle to keep Upper Sandusky off the scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeeze Upper Sandusky 1-0 in a shutout performance on October 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville Central and Westerville North fashion a Windsor knot
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Westerville Central and Westerville North settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 1-1 tie.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cougars, Colts top area's Ohio prep football notebook honorees
COLUMBUS — Three weeks. That is all that remains of the 2022 high school football regular season as teams from all around the state have just a few more chances to make final pushes towards league titles and playoff spots.
richlandsource.com
Schools invited to free Mansfield Symphony performances
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra will present its annual free education concerts on Oct. 20 and 21 as part of the MSO’s Operation Bridge Building (OBB) program. The performances feature the theme “A Universe of Music,” are geared to align with Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts, and include narration and multimedia elements.
richlandsource.com
Alan Robert Raphael
Alan Robert Raphael, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 2, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Alan Raphael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Betty Norris
Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Dublin Coffman refuses to yield to Pickerington North
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Pickerington North's offense 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 26, Dublin Coffman squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Comments / 0