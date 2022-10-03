Read full article on original website
Related
Kownacki: Half of Illinois Family Relief checks have gone out so far
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Roughly half of the rebate checks from the Illinois Family Relief Plan have now been processed. State Department of Revenue Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says income and property tax rebates were already sent out, or are about to be distributed to about 3 million Illinois taxpayers. “The...
IDOT: $1.2 million to Peoria for Glen Ave. reconstruction project
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois’ transportation secretary — and a Peoria resident — says the latest round of state capital construction project money is being released, and Peoria will get some of it for an important project. Omer Osman says $1.2 million will be coming to Peoria...
Governor candidates duel over SAFE-T Act, Abortion, Gun Rights and more
NORMAL, Ill. — It was a prime time debate night for both of Illinois’ top gubernatorial candidates, Republican State Senator and challenger Darren Bailey and incumbent Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker. The state’s top two candidates sparred for sixty minutes on stage at the campus of Illinois State University...
Illinoisians warned about flood car scams
CHICAGO, Ill. — A short supply mixed with flood damage from Hurricane Ian is causing concern about used vehicle scams, and not just in Florida. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning residents about hurricane ravaged cars potentially being sold here. Raoul says destructive storms are prime time for...
