ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Brain Secrets of the Super-Sharp 'Super-Agers'

By Amy Norton
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIes1_0iKIxbz700

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered another clue as to how some older people stay sharp as a tack into their 80s and beyond: Their brain cells are really big.

The study focused on what scientists have dubbed "super-agers" — a select group of elderly adults who have the memory skills of people decades younger.

The researchers found that in a memory-related area of the brain, super-agers had larger neurons than elderly adults with average brain power — and even in comparison to people 30 years their junior.

What's more, those big brain cells were relatively free of "tau tangles," one of the key markers of Alzheimer's disease .

Tau is a protein that, in healthy brain cells, helps stabilize the internal scaffolding. But abnormal versions of tau — ones that cling to other tau proteins — can develop as well.

In people with Alzheimer's, the brain is marked by a large accumulation of those tau tangles, as well as "plaques" — clumps of another protein called amyloid.

Researchers at Northwestern University, in Chicago, have been studying super-agers for years. In previous work the investigators found that those unusually sharp seniors are similar to their cognitively average peers when it comes to amyloid plaques: Both groups have comparable amounts in their brains.

Where they differ is in tau buildup. Super-agers have far fewer tau tangles in a memory-related area of the brain called the entorhinal cortex.

The new study, published Sept. 30 in the Journal of Neuroscience , adds to that picture. Super-agers also have larger neurons (nerve cells) in the entorhinal cortex.

"The study of super-aging establishes the principle that dementia is not inevitable — that withstanding 'abnormal aging' is possible," said lead researcher Tamar Gefen. She is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

It also highlights the link between tau accumulation and the dementia process, Gefen said. Historically, amyloid plaques have gotten most of the attention, she noted — with drug development mainly aimed at reducing amyloid plaques in the brain.

Now, Gefen said, "it's generally accepted among the scientific community that amyloid is not the only culprit. There are several targets, amyloid and tau included, that need to be considered in the fight against Alzheimer's pathology ."

Based on the new findings, she said, her team suspects that tau tangles may cause neurons to shrink.

There are many unknowns about super-agers — including how many are out there, and why their brains resist age-related decline. It's likely a mix of good genes and lifestyle factors, and Gefen said the super-ager study is trying to figure what, exactly, those factors might be.

Understanding why some seniors cognitively thrive into their 80s, 90s and beyond will also help researchers understand why so many others develop dementia .

"In order to more fully understand dementia risk, it is important for researchers to examine both sides of the coin," said Claire Sexton, senior director of scientific programs and initiatives at the Alzheimer's Association.

"In those people found to be consistently more resistant, what can we learn from them to help others reduce their risk of Alzheimer's or other dementia?" said Sexton, who was not involved in the study.

She agreed that the new findings highlight tau as a key player.

"While much of the limelight is currently on anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer's," Sexton said, "these new findings align with a growing focus on the role of tau in neurodegenerative disease."

Sexton noted that the Alzheimer's Association is funding a number of studies developing experimental anti-tau therapies . And earlier this year, researchers launched the first trial to test a combination of drugs targeting both amyloid and tau.

The current findings are based on autopsied brain tissue from six elderly adults who'd participated in the super-ager study before their deaths and agreed to donate their brains for research. Their tissue samples were compared against donated brain tissue from seven "cognitively average" seniors, five elderly adults with early-stage dementia, and six healthy adults 20 to 30 years younger.

Overall, Gefen's team found, super-agers had larger neurons, with far less tau, in the entorhinal cortex, versus both groups of older adults.

Surprisingly, their neurons were even larger than the younger group's — some of whom were only in their 40s, Gefen noted.

It's not clear why. But, Gefen said, it's possible that super-agers are equipped with those larger neurons at birth.

She speculated that the super-size neurons may "harbor features," as yet unknown, that help them resist tau-tangle formation. Resistance to tau, in turn, might protect the neurons from shrinking.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on super-agers.

SOURCES: Tamar Gefen, PhD, assistant professor, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, Mesulam Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago; Claire Sexton, DPhil, senior director, scientific programs and initiatives, Alzheimer's Association, Chicago; Journal of Neuroscience, Sept. 30, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Dangerous Virus Found in Monkeys Could Jump to Humans

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The global public health community should be on the alert for a family of viruses in African monkeys that have the potential to spill over to humans, researchers warn. In their new study, the scientists noted that while it's not certain what impact these viruses might have on humans, there are troubling parallels to HIV. "This animal virus has figured out how to...
WILDLIFE
The Herald News

Yoga, Mindfulness Could Be Powerful Tools to Manage Blood Sugar

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Yoga, meditation and other mindfulness practices may help people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar — nearly to the degree that standard medications like metformin do, a new analysis suggests. That does not mean people should swap their medication for meditation. The trials in the analysis all tested body-mind practices as an addition to standard diabetes treatment — not as a replacement for it. ...
YOGA
The Herald News

Petting a Dog Does Your Brain Some Good

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you have dogs, you probably already know that petting them can give you a lift. Researchers set out to prove that using technology to show what happens in the brain when stroking or sitting next to a dog. They also compared that to petting a stuffed animal. They found that when study participants viewed, felt and touched real dogs it led to...
PETS
The Herald News

Fish Oil Could Strengthen Your Aging Brain

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fish has been dubbed "brain food," and a new study suggests that may really be true for middle-aged adults. Researchers found that among more than 2,000 middle-aged people, those with higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids performed better on tests of certain thinking skills. They also had thicker tissue in a brain area related to memory -- one that typically thins when older adults develop dementia. ...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Power#Drugs#Diseases#General Health#Healthday#Northwestern University
shefinds

2 Carbonated Drinks That Are Ruining Your Gut Health, Doctors Say

If you have a sensitive gut, you know that so many things can trigger digestive issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and more. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that your diet plays a major role in your gut health, and staying away from things like refined sugar and processed foods is essential if you want to feel your best. However, while you likely pay attention to the affect the food you eat has on your body, you may not think as much about the beverages you drink. As it turns out, certain ones can be detrimental to the health of your gut—especially when it comes to carbonated varieties.
HEALTH
The Herald News

Coldplay Suspends Tour Over Chris Martin's 'Serious Lung Infection'

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The band Coldplay said Wednesday that it has to postpone several shows in Brazil because its lead singer, Chris Martin, has a “serious lung infection" and must rest for the next three weeks. The band made the announcement on its website and social media. “We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming...
CELEBRITIES
The Herald News

Severe Food Allergies Can Traumatize Kids, But New Program Helps Ease Fears

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For a young child with life-threatening food allergies "the world looks like a minefield," a New Jersey mother says. It's a stress-filled landscape that financial adviser Amy Leis knows all too well. Her daughter Zoe was just a few months old when she suffered her first serious reaction to food, a potentially deadly event known as anaphylactic shock. "I was terrified," Leis recalled....
KIDS
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Oct. 6, 2022​

Move to zero-emission trucks could save 66,000 lives. The benefit would accrue if all medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold have zero emissions by 2050, and if the electricity they use comes from non-combustion renewable energy, not fossil fuels, a new report concludes. Read more Instagram 'post-baby' shots don't reflect average women. The average-sized woman probably does not post Instagram "postpartum body" photos, new research shows, and the svelte pics of those who do give Instagram users a skewed version of what a postpartum figure should...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
The Herald News

AHA News: Abuse, Neglect in Childhood May Increase Heart Failure Risk as an Adult

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Childhood trauma, especially physical abuse, might increase the risk of heart failure later in life, according to new research. Past studies have found a connection between traumatic experiences in childhood and cardiovascular disease and other health problems. But there's been little research on a specific link to heart failure, in which the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. Heart failure affects about 6 million U.S. adults. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Herald News

COVID Boosters Could Save 90,000 Lives This Winter. Will Americans Get Them?

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- How many Americans will die of COVID-19 this winter could depend on how many get their booster shots, a new report shows. Up to 90,000 U.S. COVID deaths could be prevented through the fall and winter, but that is less likely if vaccine uptake continues at the current slow pace, the Commonwealth Fund study released Wednesday predicted. Death rates could peak at more than 1,000 per day during the winter if nothing changes. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

Medical Groups Urge Protections for Health Workers Providing Gender-Affirming Care

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Three leading medical groups have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate growing threats to doctors, hospitals and families providing and seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children's Hospital Association (CHA) called for swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations and individuals involved. "Whether...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy