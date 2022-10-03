Read full article on original website
fullerton.edu
CSUF Secures Record-Breaking $34.8 Million in Grants for Research, Student Success
Cal State Fullerton secured $34.8 million in grants and contracts during the 2021-22 fiscal year, breaking the campus’ previous record of $31.5 million in 2019-20. Strategic incentives and training programs for faculty, expanded since 2019, were key to this year’s success. Examples include the Faculty Grant Writing Mentorship Program, Advanced Grant Writing Academy, and Office of Research and Sponsored Projects Innovative Research Grant.
uci.edu
Eye-opening discovery about adult brain’s ability to recover vision
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 — A discovery about how some visually impaired adults could start to see offers a new vision of the brain’s possibilities. The finding that the adult brain has the potential to partially recover from inherited blindness comes from a collaboration between researchers in the University of California, Irvine School of Biological Sciences and the School of Medicine. Their paper appears in Current Biology.
whsgoldenarrow.com
Eight Students at Woodbridge High School Win the National Hispanic Recognition Award
Last October, millions of high school students across the country took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT), including roughly 400,000 Hispanic students (CollegeVine). Of those 400,000 students, the top 10% are eligible to receive the National Hispanic Recognition Award, and included in that top 10% were eight seniors from Woodbridge High School: Alberto Neira, Ana Rodriguez, Ariel Cardenas, Emma Llaguno, Jenny Gibson, Ricardo Castro, Victoria Hernandez and Ximena Cedano.
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
fullertonobserver.com
Arboretum Struggles After CSUF Requires Paid Parking
Opening back up after the pandemic was challenging all by itself, but now with a new requirement for patrons to pay for parking, the Fullerton Arboretum has seen a decline in patrons and donations. According to Sinclair Andruska’s article in the Daily Titan, “Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking, the arboretum does not receive the parking fees. Instead, the money goes into an account that funds maintenance for all Cal State University Fullerton (CSUF) parking lots and structures. Even members who can pay anywhere from $59 to 10,000 do not get a break on the $4 per hour parking. However, parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 pm.”
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
fullerton.edu
Titans Make Grand Splash at New Aquatics Center
Before President Fram Virjee took a dive into Cal State Fullerton’s Olympic-size pool for a midday swim, he welcomed faculty, staff and students to the Aquatics Center grand opening, inviting everyone to celebrate the “dream that has become a reality.”. “It’s taken quite a while for us to...
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
What is CERT Training and how can it save your life?
The City of West Hollywood is getting out the word that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (“CERT”) is presenting CERT Training. Following a disaster, police, fire, and medical professionals may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency medical attention. Residents and neighbors may need to rely upon one another to help with immediate life-saving needs. CERT Training was developed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
newsantaana.com
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4
The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the world
Los Angeles, America's second-largest city and the West Coast's economic powerhouse, had been populated by indigenous tribes such as the Chumash and Tongva hunter-gatherers, By 8000 B.C.The first European to visit the region was Portuguese sailor Juan Rodrguez Cabrillo in 1542, but it wasn't until 1769 that Gaspar de Portolá founded a Spanish settlement in the Los Angeles area.
fullerton.edu
Jazz Musician Poncho Sanchez Returns for Master Class
Fresh off his performance at the annual “¡Somos Titans!” (“We are Titans!”) celebration, Grammy-award winning Latin jazz artist Poncho Sanchez returned to Cal State Fullerton to conduct a master class, sharing with students the secret to finding “the spirit of the drum.”. “If you...
dailytitan.com
Five Halloween experiences ranked from spooky to petrifying
The horror festivities ring in the month of October with frightening events that will haunt us until the end of the month. These spine-tingling experiences extend from Los Angeles to Fullerton. Here are five Halloween experiences and attractions ranked from mildly scary to extreme terror. Advance at your own discretion.
California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing
California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to limit Grandma’s House of Hope’s ability to provide much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
