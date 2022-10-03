Vehlo Names Automotive Software Veteran Ronda Lewis CRO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

Vehlo, a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced the appointment of automotive software veteran and longtime dealer advocate Ronda Lewis as Chief Revenue Officer. The more than 20-year industry veteran will now drive Vehlo’s sales and marketing organization and go-to-market strategy while ensuring operational excellence. With notable stints at Cox Automotive, Dealertrack, and automotiveMastermind, Lewis brings to the role extensive M&A and private equity experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005959/en/

Automotive software veteran Ronda Lewis is the new Chief Revenue Officer for Vehlo. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ronda comes to us with a wealth of experience in automotive. Her deep understanding of our space and customers is exactly what we need at this chapter in our journey to become the industry’s favorite provider of auto service software and payments,” said Vehlo CEO Michelle Fischer. “She brings an impressive track record of driving business expansion as an executive leader and revenue strategist, and she’ll be the tip of the spear for our organic growth plans. We are excited to welcome her to Vehlo and our executive team.”

Lewis most recently served as senior vice president of sales and service for Spireon, joining the telematics solutions provider nearly two years before its February 2022 acquisition by Solera. During her tenure, she increased the franchised dealership division’s customer counts, reorders, and revenue by more than 900 percent and played a critical role in the successful integration of the 2021-acquired Lojack brand into Spireon’s sales and service model while growing that team from 15 to 80 members.

A self-described “lifetime car girl,” Lewis started out on dealer show floors before she could walk. She entered the automotive software industry in May 2008, joining Dealertrack as senior director of national sales for the company’s F&I Solutions Group. Lewis spent the next seven years in various leadership roles of escalating responsibility until Dealertrack’s acquisition by Cox Automotive, which then named her to the team focused on the nation’s Top 19 dealer groups as senior director of enterprise partnerships. During those years, she became a subject matter expert in F&I and inventory management and a sought-after speaker at industry events.

In January 2017, Lewis joined automotiveMastermind — now part of IHS Markit — as vice president of dealer relations, responsible for overall market expansion, dealership relationship management, and product planning. She now joins Vehlo, a company that counts 19,000 rooftops as customers of its automotive repair software and payment solutions.

“Technology has a short shelf life. It’s not just what you’re doing today; it’s what we can do tomorrow. Always be innovating, and that’s what’s happening here at Vehlo,” said Lewis. “What makes this a perfect match is the company’s goals are so closely aligned with my experience and passion for this industry. We want to help our customers thrive, and we are bringing solutions to the market designed to help them do that.”

About Vehlo

Vehlo is a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry. Its product suite consists of everything the modern auto service provider needs to deliver an excellent customer experience and run a profitable business. Vehlo offers shop management and digital vehicle inspection tools for aftermarket auto repair shops, as well as dealer service lane solutions designed to improve efficiency. The company’s fintech solutions power payments, small business loans, and repair financing, allowing Vehlo to support repair operations at every touchpoint of the customer journey. To learn more, visit Vehlo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005959/en/

CONTACT: Gregory Arroyo

greg.arroyo@vehlo.com

(323) 253-1998

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE FINTECH FLEET MANAGEMENT FINANCE

SOURCE: Vehlo

PUB: 10/03/2022 02:23 PM/DISC: 10/03/2022 02:23 PM