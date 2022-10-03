ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIS4W_0iKIxQE000

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

