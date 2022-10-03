ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rick Caruso closes in on Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race

By Katherine Doyle
 4 days ago

Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer and former Republican running for mayor of Los Angeles , has slashed Rep. Karen Bass’s (D-CA) lead in the race in recent weeks, a poll shows.

While Caruso still trails Bass among likely voters in the heavily Democratic city, the businessman’s backing from Asian and Hispanic voters and growing support from registered Angelenos is helping to close the gap, according to the latest Los Angeles Times / UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll .

Among registered voters, Bass leads Caruso by 3 percentage points, 34% to 31%, down from a 12-point advantage in August .

With likely voters, Bass maintains a double-digit lead, with 46% of the vote to Caruso’s 31%. But it has slipped from a 21-point advantage in the late summer.

Bass leads black and white likely voters by double digits. However, Caruso leads with Asian voters, 51% to 29%.

Likely voters “tend to be older, richer and whiter and are more likely to be registered Democrats and to identify as strongly liberal than the electorate as a whole,” according to the L.A. Times .

The poll shows Hispanic voters split. The broader registered Latino electorate favors Caruso, 34%-25%, while likely voters favor Bass, 35%-29%, with 36% of the vote undecided.

Since June, Bass has racked up Democratic establishment endorsements, including from President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris , and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton .

But as the race moves into its final weeks, Caruso is expected to drive millions of dollars into television advertising and canvassing efforts, hoping to shift the contours of the race by driving voters to the polls. This tactic helped propel him in the June primary, forcing Bass into the November runoff.

Caruso’s campaign is also spending heavily to get out the vote in predominantly Latino communities, such as the east San Fernando Valley, according to the L.A. Times .

Caruso and Bass are nearly tied among likely voters in the San Fernando Valley, 40%-41%. And among registered voters, Caruso leads by 12 points, 40%-28%. The results show a jump since August, when the Valley’s registered voters favored Caruso by only 2 percentage points.

The poll was conducted among 1,349 Los Angeles voters between Sept. 22 and 26, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

j
4d ago

Caruso for the win! Beyond very qualified for the job 👏👏👏

