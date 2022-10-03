ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden slams Trump for Puerto Rico hurricane response

By Christian Datoc, White House Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xzg0n_0iKIwm9p00

President Joe Biden and top administration officials criticized the Trump administration Monday for its response to Hurricane Maria five years prior.

Biden, departing the White House Monday morning en route to Ponce, Puerto Rico, told reporters that the people of the island "haven't been taken very good care of."

"They've been trying like hell to catch up from the last hurricane," the president added, just days after Hurricane Fiona left millions of Puerto Ricans without power and water. "I want to see the state of affairs today and make sure we push everything we can."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was even more direct in her comments while discussing the more than $10 billion authorized by the president for the Fiona cleanup.

"The last administration, as I said at the top, restricted [the] ability for Puerto Rico to access $5 billion in funds," Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling on Air Force One. "And so, that's including for critical recovery and reconstruction needs, and so, that's what we saw in the last administration."

"If you think about where the president is going today, he's going to the hardest hit area of Puerto Rico, and it is an area that presidents have not gone to before," she continued. "I think that shows the president and the first lady's commitment to the people of Puerto Rico to be able to go there to an area where people have lost almost everything."

Trump visited Puerto Rico to survey damage caused by Maria, a trip largely remembered for Trump tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd alongside government officials.

The Trump administration's Maria cleanup was additionally characterized by scandal. A Montana company was connected to then-Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke before being canceled, and a former Federal Emergency Management Agency official accepted bribes connected to $1.8 billion in rebuilding contracts.

You can watch Monday's gaggle in full below.

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

And Biden runs around telling the people in Puerto Rico that he was raised in a Puerto Rican family

Reply
3
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field

Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans. Trump shared his opinions about his former ally to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whom he spoke to in an on-the-record capacity three times as part of the research for her new book: Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Haberman shared details of those conversations in an article for the Atlantic published Sunday, in which the former president claimed credit for DeSantis winning the GOP gubernatorial nomination back in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Hurricane Maria#Election State#Hurricanes#Puerto Ricans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Independent

Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin, book claims

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims. In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy