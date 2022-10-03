Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal
Following a 10-day civil trial, a Windham County jury ruled Tuesday that three health care providers with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital were not liable for medical negligence, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal.
Man shot at White River Junction hotel
The Hartford Police Department has a suspect in custody following an early morning shooting Friday at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction, according to a news release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man shot at White River Junction hotel.
Woodstock police sergeant cleared in June shooting
A state review has determined that the officer was justified when he fired his gun at a man who later killed himself in a June 14 incident that left the town on lockdown for hours. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock police sergeant cleared in June shooting.
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington County has ‘high’ Covid levels, CDC reports
General statewide levels remain “low,” but case counts have been rising, according to the health department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington County has ‘high’ Covid levels, CDC reports.
VTDigger
Reason for hope
Would you rather drown in a flood or burn in a forest fire? Fortunately, the Democrats and President Joe Biden have passed and signed the Inflation Reduction Act which earmarks $369 billion for energy initiatives to combat climate change. This gives some hope that you will neither drown nor burn. We have found more hope right here in Bennington.
Comments / 0