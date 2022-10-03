OPD searching for pawn shop theft suspects
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.
According to a social media post, on September 6, the man and woman pictured below entered Cash America Pawn on West County Road and stole a Dewalt radio valued at $325.00.
If you recognize either suspect, please call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-9000473. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.
