Read full article on original website
QuackedOtter
4d ago
He will only take audience with big tech and big corporate ventures while ignoring the atrocities of western Washington politics.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Related
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Tacoma’s Bates Technical College grabs attention of White House
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Puget Sound will begin with an appearance at Bates Technical College and High School in Tacoma on Friday. After a stop in the Bay Area, Biden will arrive in Seattle Friday afternoon and head directly to Pierce County. Her appearance at Bates is intended to highlight workforce development programs.
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
KUOW
Kirkland is the 3rd best city to live in the USA (and Sammamish ain't too shabby either)
Money Magazine says Kirkland is the third best place to live in the United States. The personal finance magazine looked at nine factors to come up with its list of the nation's top 50 cities, including things like the cost of living, education, and economic opportunities along with the local housing market and quality of life.
KEPR
First lady Jill Biden to visit Washington state this week
SEATTLE (KOMO) — First lady Jill Biden has several western Washington state stops planned this week during a trip to the West Coast, the White House announced Tuesday. The first lady is visiting Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday afternoon to highlight the college's programs connecting high school and postsecondary students to resources and job opportunities. Biden, who has a doctorate in education and has been an educator for more than three decades, has worked to underscore the importance of community colleges in building up the country's workforce.
Seattle gas prices continue to rise entering October
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the gas station, Seattle-area fuel prices have surged again. In fact, gas prices rose by 38 cents over the past week. Of course, the usual suspects are to blame: Refinery issues, tightening supply, and increasing demand. None of that knowledge will help you at the pump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Kirkland ranks No. 3 on Money Magazine’s list of 50 best places to live in US
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Money Magazine has released its latest ranking of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Kirkland is one of just two Washington cities to make the list. Kirkland earned the No. 3 spot on the list, landing just below Atlanta, Georgia and Tempe,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices jump an average of 32 cents a gallon within a week in Washington
SEATTLE — After 14 weeks of declining prices, gas is once again on the rise in Washington state. Right now, the average gallon of regular gas in Washington is $5.32, with the national average being $3.80, according to AAA. AAA said gas prices in the Seattle-Bellevue area are averaging...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
Sea-Tac Airport expects rush of travelers this autumn
If you have a flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the next several weeks and are hoping for an empty terminal, think again. The leaves may be on the ground, and the kids may be back in school, but the airport is still bustling. Usually, the end of summer...
Storefront Repair Fund addresses vandalism for Seattle businesses with new grants
Seattle small businesses can now apply for grants of up to $2,000 each to offset the costs of property crimes. Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the creation of the $2 million Storefront Repair Fund today from the University District, which he said has seen its share of vandalism against mom-and-pop shops in the past few years. The grants will go toward repairing windows, doors, and other damage to buildings.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 9