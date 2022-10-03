ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

QuackedOtter
4d ago

He will only take audience with big tech and big corporate ventures while ignoring the atrocities of western Washington politics.

Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma’s Bates Technical College grabs attention of White House

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Puget Sound will begin with an appearance at Bates Technical College and High School in Tacoma on Friday. After a stop in the Bay Area, Biden will arrive in Seattle Friday afternoon and head directly to Pierce County. Her appearance at Bates is intended to highlight workforce development programs.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

First lady Jill Biden to visit Washington state this week

SEATTLE (KOMO) — First lady Jill Biden has several western Washington state stops planned this week during a trip to the West Coast, the White House announced Tuesday. The first lady is visiting Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday afternoon to highlight the college's programs connecting high school and postsecondary students to resources and job opportunities. Biden, who has a doctorate in education and has been an educator for more than three decades, has worked to underscore the importance of community colleges in building up the country's workforce.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle gas prices continue to rise entering October

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the gas station, Seattle-area fuel prices have surged again. In fact, gas prices rose by 38 cents over the past week. Of course, the usual suspects are to blame: Refinery issues, tightening supply, and increasing demand. None of that knowledge will help you at the pump.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport expects rush of travelers this autumn

If you have a flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the next several weeks and are hoping for an empty terminal, think again. The leaves may be on the ground, and the kids may be back in school, but the airport is still bustling. Usually, the end of summer...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Storefront Repair Fund addresses vandalism for Seattle businesses with new grants

Seattle small businesses can now apply for grants of up to $2,000 each to offset the costs of property crimes. Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the creation of the $2 million Storefront Repair Fund today from the University District, which he said has seen its share of vandalism against mom-and-pop shops in the past few years. The grants will go toward repairing windows, doors, and other damage to buildings.
SEATTLE, WA
