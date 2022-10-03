Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
Shooting in Petersburg Park leaves 4 injured, police investigating
LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LMPD: Man invaded elderly woman's house, struck her with gun, stole her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion and carjacking in Louisville. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane, which is just off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University. According to LMPD, a man forced his way into...
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
Newer police technology helps them find man's stolen car in just hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was Wednesday afternoon, when Harrison, who asked us not to use his full name, was approached in the parking lot of the Germantown Mill Lofts. Two young men in hoodies, a third was nearby as a lookout, ran up behind him. "I didn't want to...
Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
LMPD looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Mitchell said...
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
Coroner identifies woman who died in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
