Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Lawsuit filed against LMPD by Louisville organization over open records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based organization has filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department claiming violations of its Open Records Act. The 490 Project said in the lawsuit that LMPD failed to release open records requested by the organization in four separate instances dating back to May.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
LOUISVILLE, KY

