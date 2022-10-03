ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real-Life Grocery Store

Deliveroo is chewing up all of the data. The London-born, one-time restaurant delivery giant — now omnipresent goods-provider — has used a set of findings on shopping and meal-planning habits to follow Amazon from the digital ether into the world of real-life grocery stores. Deliveroo Hop, a “bricks-and-mortar” grocery store in partnership with the supermarket Morrisons, opens on New Oxford Street in central London today, 3 October.
Cast Iron Steak

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Whether you're working with a rib-eye, New York strip, or any other cut, cooking steak is easy with a cast-iron pan. Once you learn a few tricks, you can create a restaurant-quality steak dinner in just a few minutes at home.
