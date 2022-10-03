Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
abcnews4.com
LIVE from the Charleston Home + Design Show!
We're LIVE on location at the Charleston Home + Design Show and we got a sneak peek at some of the fabulous vendors, designers, and contractors you'll meet to help get your renovation projects off the ground!. Specializing in HVAC and Plumbing installation, repair and maintenance. The experts at Holy...
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
abcnews4.com
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
abcnews4.com
Garbage Truck in Cane Bay catches fire due to battery explosion
Berkeley County, S.C. ( WCIV) — At about 12:30 p.m. today a garbage truck on Silent Bluff in Cane Bay caught fire after it's battery exploded. Two homes were damaged and two vehicles in addition to the garbage truck was destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
abcnews4.com
Puerto Rican NCPD officer describes damage from Hurricane Fiona
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know the nerve-wracking feeling of watching a hurricane inch toward land. But it's different when you’re hours and miles away from family and friends, unable to help. Several North Charleston police officers experienced that when Hurricane Fiona slammed their hometowns in Puerto...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
abcnews4.com
Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
abcnews4.com
Whale Branch Middle School threat determined non-credible, students released
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that a threat of violence called into Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook, S.C. was non-credible, and students were released. According to deputies, law enforcement was on the scene investigating, and the school was on lockdown. After investigating,...
abcnews4.com
64 residents, 9 pets displaced in Cedar Grove apartment fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A three-story apartment fire in North Charleston left 39 adults, 25 children, and nine pets displaced on Friday morning. A total of 24 units are inhabitable. The North Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 12:10 a.m. in the 8700 block...
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
abcnews4.com
Two people transported to hospital after Wando Bridge crash on I-526 westbound
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) Three cars were involved in the collision and two were transported to the hospital via ambulance. One driver was issued a citation for following too closely. There is still heavy traffic on I-526 and the Ravenel Bridge, but all lanes are...
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
abcnews4.com
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
abcnews4.com
Celebration of African & Caribbean culture at MOJA Arts Festival Thursday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, is having an event today on 900 King Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, family fun, and more.
abcnews4.com
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
