ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

LIVE from the Charleston Home + Design Show!

We're LIVE on location at the Charleston Home + Design Show and we got a sneak peek at some of the fabulous vendors, designers, and contractors you'll meet to help get your renovation projects off the ground!. Specializing in HVAC and Plumbing installation, repair and maintenance. The experts at Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgeville, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
City
Edisto Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Puerto Rican NCPD officer describes damage from Hurricane Fiona

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know the nerve-wracking feeling of watching a hurricane inch toward land. But it's different when you’re hours and miles away from family and friends, unable to help. Several North Charleston police officers experienced that when Hurricane Fiona slammed their hometowns in Puerto...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Company#Csx#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Frampton Construction
abcnews4.com

Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy