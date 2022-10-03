ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

BC Humane Society to help pets impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSGXa_0iKItaWu00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – National animal welfare organization, BISSELL, has been working hard to support the people and animals impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, BISSELL will transport more than 100 previously homeless cats and dogs to New York where the Broome County Humane Society will take the lead and make sure that the animals are safely deplaned and loaded for the next leg of their trip.

Some pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Ontario, Canada, but 20 pets will stay right here in Binghamton at the Broome County Humane Society.

The animal-filled flight from Florida is set to land at the Greater Binghamton Airport tomorrow, October 4th, a around 1 p.m.

“We are grateful that we can assist these shelters by receiving dogs from this transport to save more lives of animals in need,” said Karen Matson, Executive Director of the Broome County Humane Society.

Visit their website at bchumanesoc.com if you are interested in helping or adopting one of the 20 new animals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, NY
City
Ontario, NY
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Lifestyle
Broome County, NY
Pets & Animals
Broome County, NY
Society
NewsChannel 36

A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Animal Welfare#Dog#Bc Humane Society#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Rascal

October 7th – Meet Rascal! Rascal is an 6 month-old neutered male cat. He is petite pure grey cat with high energy. He loves to run around and climb on things. Rascal is very playful with other cats and even loves to snuggle with other cats as well. If you’re interested in Rascal, you can […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy