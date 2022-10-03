Ascension named as best private high school in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced that the school was recently ranked No. 1 in both “Best Private High School in Amarillo” and “Best High Schools for STEM in Amarillo Area” by Niche.

Officials detailed that Ascension also ranked in the top 12% of “Best College Prep Private Schools in America” and has an overall A+ grade on Niche.com.

The ratings, according to officials, were based on a combination of reviews, self-reported information by the schools, and data obtained from the U.S. Department of Education.

The full list of 2023 ranking and data sources can be found at Niche.com and for more information on Ascension Academy, visit the website here.