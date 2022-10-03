ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Ascension named as best private high school in Amarillo

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhVfM_0iKItUBQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYKtT_0iKItUBQ00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced that the school was recently ranked No. 1 in both “Best Private High School in Amarillo” and “Best High Schools for STEM in Amarillo Area” by Niche.

Officials detailed that Ascension also ranked in the top 12% of “Best College Prep Private Schools in America” and has an overall A+ grade on Niche.com.

The ratings, according to officials, were based on a combination of reviews, self-reported information by the schools, and data obtained from the U.S. Department of Education.

The full list of 2023 ranking and data sources can be found at Niche.com and for more information on Ascension Academy, visit the website here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TAMU Women in AG conference Oct. 18

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a Women in AG Conference on Oct. 18 at the Hereford Civic Center at 1001 W. 15th St. AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Deaf Smith County, Amalia Mata, said the program is open to and designed to help agricultural women throughout […]
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT launches revamped business course at event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that WT students will have the opportunity to receive advice from business experts to help launch a revamped business course at the university. The event was set for 12 p.m. on Thursday in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on campus […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo receives pavement-related award

BUDA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation was recently honored with an award, in partnership with J. Lee Milligan, Inc., from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association on a recent project. According to a news release, the two entitled won a TxDOT-TXAPA Quality Asphalt Pavement Award in the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local organization sharing the Latin American culture with the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A local non-profit is looking to share the customs, arts, and dance of Latin America with the High Plains community. Rayenari is hoping through their performances they can connect local Hispanics with their culture and share experiences and stories with others in the area. Rayenari means sol or sun and according to […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Private Schools#College#Linus Private School#Linus K12#Highschool#Ascension Academy#Niche Com
KFDA

Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district

The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries￼

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 83 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Annual Domestic Violence Faith Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Canyon Police Department announced the third annual Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit. The event took place on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Power Church, Located at 1344 SE 10th Ave. The summit will speak on ways to prevent dating violence in youth and teens along […]
CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2

Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy