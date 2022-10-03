ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

Lincoln Garage Fire Causes $60,000 Damage

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to battle a fire near 16th and Rose Street just before 6:00 Thursday night. “Upon our arrival we found a two story detached garage fully involved in fire,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the intense flames also caused some...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood. Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says the...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Car Seat On Stove Catches Fire In Lincoln

Lincoln firefighters were called to an apartment fire near 17th and Burnham just after 11:00 Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to find smoke on the 2nd floor of a 6-plex apartment building. Residents were evacuating the building when LFR arrived. Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was in the kitchen...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. 35-year-old Jenica Walker was hit near 40th and Cuming streets while attempting to retrieve her stolen vehicle, police said. According to a police report, Walker grabbed onto her vehicle as...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash

A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop

A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested in connection to single-vehicle car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Oct. 4 in connection to a fatal September car crash that killed one person. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The single-vehicle car crash that Will was arrested for occurred on Sept. 5 of this year at N Cotner Blvd. and Holdrege St.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two

An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there. It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph. Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Police identify 6 killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported when a passenger's cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers. The Honda Accord hit a tree in a residential neighborhood in Lincoln early Sunday, investigators said. The Lincoln Journal Star...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in Lincoln, about 3 miles east of the state Capitol, police said. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. The other victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old and two 22-year-olds. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and they said the crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
LINCOLN, NE

