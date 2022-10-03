SBLive Kentucky Top 25 football rankings: St. X wins again, Pikeville makes statement

Several of the top high school football teams in Kentucky had last week off, but there were still a few results that shook up the standings in the Commonwealth.

No. 1 St. Xavier showed some passing prowess to go with its dominant defense, Bowling Green pulled off another dramatic win and Corbin sent everyone a reminder that it belongs in the discussion of Class 4A contenders along with Boyle County and Lexington Catholic.

The loudest statement, however, came from Class A Pikeville. The Panthers went on the road and dominated a Class 6A opponent in Madison Central. As a result, they vaulted into our Top 25.

Here’s a look at the Top 25 teams in Kentucky, regardless of classification, following Week 7, plus a preview of several marquee matchups on the slate for next week.

1. St. Xavier (5-1)

The Tigers avoided a letdown after their win over rival Trinity last week, cruising past Ryle 37-0. St. X’s defense remains elite. The Tigers held Ryle to just 30 total yards of offense and snagged three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. But the offense appeared to find some life, as well, with Adam Boone taking over the starting quarterback spot full time. Boone, who had been splitting reps behind center with Trevor Havill, completed 13 of 21 passes for 110 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns, and running back Davis Yates added another. St. X will face another top-tier defense this week as it hosts No. 3 Manual in the marquee matchup of the week.

2. Frederick Douglass (7-0)

The Broncos continued to roll, beating up on winless Grant County 57-0 in their district opener on Friday. They’ve now outscored opponents this season 315-29. Frederick Douglass will get this week off before traveling to Great Crossing.

3. DuPont Manual (6-0)

Manual was idle this week, which should help as the Crimsons prepare to face St. X on Friday.

4. Boyle County (6-0)

The Rebels, too, had last week off following their 65-14 demolition of Class 6A North Hardin. This Friday will bring perhaps the game of the year for Boyle County, as they will travel to face Lexington Catholic in a matchup of top-10 teams.

5. Ballard (5-1)

Ballard had a week off to lick its wounds following a 21-0 loss to Manual the week prior. The Bruins have another tough test this week at perennial power and district foe Trinity.

6. Male (3-3)

Male traveled outside of Kentucky to face Roncalli of Indianapolis and fell 28-7. The game was closer than the score indicated, with the two teams tied at 7 at halftime. The experience should benefit the Bulldogs as they start district play this week by hosting Southern.

7. Trinity (4-3)

Trinity bounced back from its loss to St. X by beating a different St. Xavier. The Shamrocks hosted Cincinnati’s St. Xavier and held the Bombers to 85 yards of offense in a 34-7 win. Quarterback Drew Allen threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score. Trinity will continue its tough schedule this week by hosting Ballard this week in yet another top-10 matchup.

8. Covington Catholic (6-1)

The Colonels won their sixth game in a row with a 43-0 beatdown of Boone County on Friday. Running back Owen Leen led the way, rushing for 221 yards and three scores, while the Covington Catholic defense held Boone County to 34 yards on the ground. The Colonels will get this week off before hosting district rival Highlands.

9. Lexington Catholic (5-1)

The Knights didn’t play this week, getting an extra week to prepare for this week’s showdown against Boyle County. A win over the Rebels would be a first for Lexington Catholic since 2016.

10. Woodford County (6-0)

The Yellow Jacket offense exploded for 77 points in a win over West Jessamine on Friday. Woodford County will look to remain undefeated when it returns home Friday to host Madison Southern.

11. Bowling Green (6-1)

For the second week in a row, Bowling Green scored a touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to steal a win. Javen Huddleston’s one-yard plunge with 34 seconds remaining lifted the Purples to a 28-24 win over South Warren. It was one of three scores on the night for Huddleston, who rushed for 145 yards and also caught three passes for 119 yards. Bowling Green gets this week off before a home date against Greenwood.

12. Christian Academy-Louisville (6-0)

Another week, another dominant win for CAL. The Centurions notched their second 51-7 win in as many weeks with a rout of Henry County, which entered the matchup unbeaten, on Friday. Quarterback Cole Hodge threw for 177 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores. Running backs Gavin Copenhaver and Jeffrey Vazzana scored twice apiece, as well. Christian Academy should continue to roll through its district with a matchup against a winless DeSales squad this week.

13. Henderson County (5-1)

The Colonels rolled past Marshall County last week with a 49-7 win, their third consecutive victory. They will look to extend the streak to four at Apollo on Friday.

14. Southwestern (6-0)

The Warriors remained unbeaten with a 27-13 win at North Laurel last week. Southwestern rushed for 205 yards and four scores as a team, with Christian Walden scoring twice and Maddox Mink turning his only carry into a 68-yard touchdown. The Warriors are back on the road this week against Whitley County.

15. Bullitt East (5-1)

The Chargers extended their winning streak to five games with a 50-7 win over Danville. During those five wins, the team’s high-powered offense is averaging 46.4 points per game. Bullitt East will travel to Fern Creek this Friday.

16. Corbin (6-0)

The Redhounds kept their perfect record intact with a 38-35 win on the road against Class 6A foe Simon Kenton on Friday. Quarterback Kade Elam threw for a touchdown and rushed for the winning score in the final minutes of the contest. Corbin will start district play this week with a home matchup against Knox Central.

17. Pikeville (4-2)

It’s not often that a Class A team can put together a legitimate case to be ranked among the top 20 teams in a state with six classifications — especially one with two losses. But Pikeville has proven across the past three weeks that it is one of the best teams in the state, regardless of size. The Panthers breezed past Class 6A foe Madison Central on Friday, 50-14. They rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, with Blake Birchfield and Tayvian Boykins both topping 100 yards on the ground. The win capped a three-week stretch during which the Panthers have beaten defending Class 3A state champion Belfry, Class 2A power Lexington Christian Academy and now Madison Central, all by at least 35 points. Pikeville will return to Class A play for its final three matchups of the season, starting with a trip to Sayre this week.

18. George Rogers Clark (5-1)

The Cardinals bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 56-7 win over Lafayette. The return to form comes at a good time, as George Rogers Clark will face fellow top 25 teams Bryan Station and Madison Central over the next two weeks. The stretch will likely decide who wins District 8.

19. Madison Central (5-1)

The Indians’ unbeaten season came to a screeching halt with the loss to Pikeville. Quarterback Hagan Harrison particularly struggled, completing just two of eight passes and throwing a pair of interceptions. Madison Central should have a chance to bounce back this week with a matchup against a winless Oldham County team before its showdown with George Rogers Clark.

20. Scott County (5-1)

The Cardinals rebounded from their loss to Frederick Douglass in a big way, shutting out Great Crossing in a 43-0 win on Friday. Quarterback Andrew Hickey threw three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, while the Scott County defense held Great Crossing to just eight yards passing. Next up, the Cardinals will face Grant County on Thursday.

21. Daviess County (5-2)

The Panthers won their third game in a row Friday, beating McCracken County 48-20. Quarterback Lake Wilson threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and running back Bryson Parm racked up 161 scrimmage yards and two scores. Daviess County will get a week off before a key matchup against Henderson County on Oct. 14.

22. Highlands (5-2)

After a slow start to the season, Highlands has found its footing in recent weeks. The Bluebirds dominated Conner 55-0 on Thursday for their fifth win in a row. It marked the third straight game Highlands has scored at least 55 points. Quarterback Brody Benke completed 15 of 21 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, and receiver Carson Class caught four scores. Highlands will try to keep its momentum rolling against Boone County this week.

23. Pulaski County (6-1)

The Maroons continued their high-scoring ways with a 71-27 win over South Laurel. Starting quarterback Brysen Dugger threw five touchdown passes and Chandler Godby caught five scores. Godby racked up 211 yards as a receiver. Pulaski County is averaging 43.7 points per game. The Maroons will look to keep up the offensive production at home against North Laurel this week.

24. Central Hardin (6-1)

The Bruins rolled past Barren County with a 49-6 win last week. The victory improved them to 6-1 on the season, with the only loss coming to Henderson County. Central Hardin will get a bye this week before hosting Meade County on Oct. 14.

25. Bryan Station (3-3)

The Defenders continued to move in the right direction after a rough start to the season, beating Henry Clay 42-14 on Friday for their third win in a row. Dahvon Frazier led the way with 142 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bryan Station’s win streak will be up against a much tougher test this week when the team travels to face George Rogers Clark.