Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota High School Athlete of the Week?

Roberto Perez-Ordaz, Winona-Cotter

In three wins last week, Perez-Ordaz had two goals and two assists on Monday, three goals and an assist on Tuesday and another assist on Thursday to keep his team a perfect 13-0-0 on the year. His 21 goals this season are tied for fourth in the state, according to stats submitted to MNsoccerhub.

Lainie Wehmhoff, Zimmerman

The junior forward had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 over Big Lake on Monday, two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday and another two goals in a 11-0 rout of Melrose on Thursday.

Jordan Burris, Zimmerman

The senior goalkeeper stopped all 17 shots on goal in a 1-0 shutout over Melrose on Thursday. His 204 saves on the season are second-most in the state.

Tatum Janezich, Providence Academy

The sophomore midfielder had two goals in a 3-0 win over Southwest Christian on Tuesday, and she assisted on three of four goals scored in a 4-0 shutout at Blake on Thursday. Her 17 assists on the season are the most in Minnesota.

Jake Bettin, Southwest Christian

Of the five goals his team scored in a 5-2 win at Delano on Thursday, Bettin scored four goals and assisted on the other. He also had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Providence Academy on Tuesday.

Reese Axness, Champlin Park

The sophomore outside hitter had 43 assists in a 3-1 win over Wayzata on Wednesday and another 24 in a 3-0 win over Coon Rapids on Thursday. Her 577 assists on the season ranks second in the state.

Ava McTeague, Concordia Academy

On Tuesday, the senior outside hitter had 20 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 win at Bloomington Jefferson. She scored another 14 kills in a 3-0 win over Maranatha on Wednesday. Her 210 kills this season is tied for eighth-most in Minnesota.

Anya Schmidt, Rogers

The sophomore setter and right side attacker had 19 assists, 13 service aces, eight kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over Osseo, Thursday. Her 69 service aces are second-most in the state.

Samantha Ball, Nova Classical

The senior outside hitter scored 13 kills and had 17 digs in a 3-0 win at No. 5 Cannon Falls on Tuesday. She followed it up with 19 digs and 10 kills in a 3-0 at St. Croix Prep on Wednesday. Her 250 kills are third-most in Minnesota, and her team remains unbeaten and atop the rankings in Class 2A.

Audrey Waterman, Maple Grove

The junior setter and opposite hitter had 18 kills, eight assists and four service aces in a 3-0 win over Osseo on Tuesday. She 16 kills, 24 assists, and 11 digs in a 3-2 win at Anoka, Thursday.

Kameron Clay, Minneapolis North

The senior all-purpose back had 18 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 shutout at DeLaSalle on Saturday.

Jeremy Sherlock, Burnsville

The junior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Park of Cottage Grove, Saturday.

Michael Douglas, Blaine

The junior running back rushed 36 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 rout of Totino-Grace on Friday.

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater

The senior quarterback completed 19-of-31 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over White Bear Lake, Friday.

Corey Bohmert, Mahtomedi

The senior running back had 20 rushes for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win at Spring Lake Park on Friday.

Johnny Bezdicek, Hastings

The senior wide receiver caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime for a 28-27 win at South St. Paul, Friday.

Reggie Carter, Robbinsdale Armstrong

The senior running back had 27 rushes for 165 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-29 win over Chanhassen on Friday to keep his Falcons undefeated on the season.

Dennis Ashley, Mahnomen/Waubun

The senior quarterback rushed the ball 24 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner, and he threw another touchdown in a 22-20 win at Red Lake County, Friday.

Evan Engesmoe, Canby

The junior defensive back had three interceptions in a 14-0 shutout at Maccray on Friday.

Jadon Hellerud, Shakopee

The senior running back rushed 37 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime, to give Shakopee a 27-21 win at Lakeville North, Friday.