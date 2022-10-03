ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

Related
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Proposed Low-income Electric Rate Could Raise Costs for Some of Connecticut’s Poorest Customers

Advocates for low-income electric customers say a proposed discount rate could end up costing some of the state’s poorest residents more on their electric bills. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is proposing a discounted rate for low-income electric customers, but the proposal would also end the Below Budget Payment program, which caps monthly payments at $50 for about 5,700 of the state’s poorest electric customers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Richard Blumenthal
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Avian influenza found in New Haven county

HARTFORD, Conn. — An avian flu virus that is deadly to birds, but not humans, was found Tuesday in a backyard flock of poultry in New Haven county. The state Department of Agriculture sent samples to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab for testing for Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Those results were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Heating#House#Senate#Community Action Agency
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut

As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 61

Norwalk announces water emergency amid ongoing drought concerns

NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk and its local utility and water companies announced water emergency restrictions as the statewide drought continues. The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years. They're 27 inches of rain short of being at the average level, which would be around 57 inches of rain.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy