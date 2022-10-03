Read full article on original website
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
Yale Daily News
Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits
44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A state panel tasked with revitalizing CT's poor urban centers is recommending financing for dozens of development projects in 12 communities.
Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
Proposed Low-income Electric Rate Could Raise Costs for Some of Connecticut’s Poorest Customers
Advocates for low-income electric customers say a proposed discount rate could end up costing some of the state’s poorest residents more on their electric bills. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is proposing a discounted rate for low-income electric customers, but the proposal would also end the Below Budget Payment program, which caps monthly payments at $50 for about 5,700 of the state’s poorest electric customers.
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
Avian influenza found in New Haven county
HARTFORD, Conn. — An avian flu virus that is deadly to birds, but not humans, was found Tuesday in a backyard flock of poultry in New Haven county. The state Department of Agriculture sent samples to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab for testing for Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Those results were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
CT employee unions to seek arbitration over pandemic pay
SEBAC's decision comes after periodic discussions over 10 months with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration failed to yield an agreement.
New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply
(WTNH) – Just in time for the colder weather, Congress approved an increase in energy assistance funding last week. The experts say the time to sign up is now. Last week, congress approved $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is administered by the state to help people pay […]
Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut
As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
New report reveals where people in Connecticut prisons come from
A new report reveals where people in Connecticut's prisons come from.
Norwalk announces water emergency amid ongoing drought concerns
NORWALK, Conn. — The City of Norwalk and its local utility and water companies announced water emergency restrictions as the statewide drought continues. The district's water reservoir levels are at 40%, which is the lowest it's been in 50 years. They're 27 inches of rain short of being at the average level, which would be around 57 inches of rain.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
