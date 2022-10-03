Read full article on original website
9 Years of Shadows Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
9 Years of Shadows let me relive my childhood memories of staying up late to play Castlevania. Keep reading to learn more about 9 Years of Shadows, its release date, gameplay, and story. 9 Years of Shadows Release Date: October 10, 2022. 9 Years of Shadows will release on October...
Elle Fanning to star in the next Hideo Kojima Game
A cryptic update to the Kojima Productions site confirms that the next Hideo Kojima game will star Maleficent actress Elle Fanning. The image, the link, as well as a welcome message was tweeted out by video game journalist and host Geoff Keighley late last night. The links for these were found via a QR code printed on a standee at PAX Australia.
