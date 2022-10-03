A cryptic update to the Kojima Productions site confirms that the next Hideo Kojima game will star Maleficent actress Elle Fanning. The image, the link, as well as a welcome message was tweeted out by video game journalist and host Geoff Keighley late last night. The links for these were found via a QR code printed on a standee at PAX Australia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO