Singer Sinead O’Connor sparked outrage on Oct. 3, 1992, when she tore up a picture of the Pope during her musical performance on Saturday Night Live. In the lead-up to the episode, show creator Lorne Michaels had all of his attention on outspoken host Tim Robbins. The politically active actor had pitched a searing broadside against NBC parent company and infamous polluters General Electric, which Michaels had rejected for the show, claiming the piece to be more pointed than funny. (Robbins, perhaps anticipating that outcome, included a scene in his sly 1992 political satire Bob Roberts, in which the guest host—played by Robbins’ pal John Cusack—is similarly shut down by a self-mythologizing “edgy” live late-night sketch show called Cutting Edge Live.) Robbins, with then-wife and fellow provocateur Susan Sarandon in the audience, eventually appeared in the goodnights for the show sporting an anti-GE T-shirt. Still, by then nobody was thinking about him, General Electric, or much of anything else but that night’s musical guest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO