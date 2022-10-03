Read full article on original website
Everything Leaving Netflix in October
If you want to get the most out of your Netflix subscription this month, here’s what you need to know: The following movies and TV shows are going to be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days. If you’ve been waiting to binge, say, Sofia the First with your kids (or without your kids, no judgment here), you better hurry up because the clock is ticking.
New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington
If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!
Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
The 5 Perfect Halloween Costumes for Washingtonians
Halloween isn't too far off at this point, and it seems people are still having some issues coming up with a costume for 2022. We decided to step up and help you out with five costumes perfect for Washingtonians. I know what you're thinking, it's gonna be Batman, Harley Quinn, Thor, or Buzz Lightyear. However, that's not what we're going for.
Ted Bundy’s Fond Memory of Walla Walla Will Creep You Out
Author's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2019. Ted Bundy has been in the news again this week. Despite being executed in Florida 30 years ago, the morbid curiosity of the public is still high. A new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile starring High...
30 Years Ago: Sinead O’Connor Tears Picture of the Pope on ‘SNL’
Singer Sinead O’Connor sparked outrage on Oct. 3, 1992, when she tore up a picture of the Pope during her musical performance on Saturday Night Live. In the lead-up to the episode, show creator Lorne Michaels had all of his attention on outspoken host Tim Robbins. The politically active actor had pitched a searing broadside against NBC parent company and infamous polluters General Electric, which Michaels had rejected for the show, claiming the piece to be more pointed than funny. (Robbins, perhaps anticipating that outcome, included a scene in his sly 1992 political satire Bob Roberts, in which the guest host—played by Robbins’ pal John Cusack—is similarly shut down by a self-mythologizing “edgy” live late-night sketch show called Cutting Edge Live.) Robbins, with then-wife and fellow provocateur Susan Sarandon in the audience, eventually appeared in the goodnights for the show sporting an anti-GE T-shirt. Still, by then nobody was thinking about him, General Electric, or much of anything else but that night’s musical guest.
Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
