Read full article on original website
Related
D.A. Rosales denies allegations for removal in new filing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a new filing made by El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales in response to the petition that was filed in August to remove her from the office, she denies the allegations made against her. In the document, it says the allegations made by the petitioner about Rosales of incompetency […]
KVIA
District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
elpasoheraldpost.com
2022 Sheriff’s Office National Night Out
On October 4th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its 11th Annual National Night out held at El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Parking lot located at 3850 Justice Dr. El Paso, TX 79938. On behalf of Sheriff Wiles and the Sheriff’s Office, we would like to...
Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime. The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lascrucesbulletin.com
Project Cougars gets middle schoolers outside
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s (EDD) Outdoor Recreation Division, the Desert Community Wellness (DCW) nonprofit of Las Cruces is creating a program called Project Cougars Outside that will connect Lynn Community Middle School students “to New Mexico histories and wellness experiences outdoors.”
Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief. The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family. ABC-7 spoke to a former The post Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tents to Rents nears $100,000 goal in 2022 fundraising campaign
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) had raised more than $97,000 a few days after the Sept. 23 end date conclusion of its 2022 Tents to Rents campaign to help people struggling with homelessness move into their own apartments, and donations were continuing to be accepted. The campaign began Aug....
KVIA
Petition successfully blocks vote on $345 million bond for University Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas — A movement to block $345.7 million of certificates of obligation bonds for University Medical Center succeeded after garnering enough signatures in a petition. The petition, submitted by the Libre Initiative, met the required amount of approved signatures needed to block commissioners court from voting on...
RELATED PEOPLE
elpasomatters.org
Biden taps 2 Del Valle High grads for Hispanic education commission
Two of the 21 members of a presidential commission recently appointed to explore education equity and other issues affecting Hispanics are graduates of El Paso’s Del Valle High School. President Joe Biden announced the creation of the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for...
Las Cruces Council votes against removing cannabis buffer between residential areas
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Las Cruces City Council voted against removing the 300 foot buffer between a cannabis shops and residential areas. The City’s Community Development Department clarified that the council is not voting on the distance between childcare or schools to cannabis shops and they are not talking about consumption outdoors. The […]
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso City Paying $4 Million Seems Like a Lot for Migrant Expenses
This money is going towards things like snacks, charter buses, hotel rooms, and food. But how much is too much?. A new article by Border Report details how migrant relate expenses will cost the city of El Paso upwards of four-million Dollars. Last week, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser told...
blackchronicle.com
Family of migrant slain in West Texas say they want justice
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of selecting melons in a small ranching city in Durango, Mexico, along with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some garments and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law spouse and their 6-month-old daughter and informed them goodbye.
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
natureworldnews.com
Recycling Old Freezers, Refrigerators in El Paso Reduces Energy Consumption, Pays $70 — Texas
To save energy, residents of El Paso, Texas, are being paid $70 to recycle their old freezers and refrigerators. Throughout the entire month of October, El Paso Electric is actively supporting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program. Residents are being paid by the company to recycle their old appliances. Reduces Energy...
D.A.’s office accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
Comments / 0