Massachusetts State

$25 million federal grant puts Massachusetts in forefront of genomics research (Editorial)

The state of Massachusetts has always been a leader in research and innovation. In the 2020s, and despite fierce competition from other states and regions, it still is. The Bay State is one of only five selected as regional hubs of genomics research, as state and academic leaders become pro-active in preparing for, and hopefully circumventing or defeating, the type of infectious outbreaks that crippled the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massachusetts gets $145 million to bring broadband to rural, underserved towns

Massachusetts will get $145 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, enough to bring high-speed internet service to 16,000 households and businesses. Those 16,000 households represent 27% of locations still lacking high-speed internet access in the state, according to a news release issued Thursday by U.S. Sens Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren along with the state’s Congressional delegation including U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield and U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Worcester.
Massachusetts sports betting: 5 best online sportsbooks

Sports betting is expected to launch in late 2022 or early 2023, which means ranking the top five expected sportsbooks is in order. Massachusetts sports betting is just around the corner with legal U.S. sportsbooks set to arrive in the commonwealth. While we don’t yet have an exact official launch date yet, intrigued Massachusetts online bettors can expect to make their initial legal wagers around the turn of the new year (late 2022 or early 2023).
Is Columbus Day still a holiday? Indigenous People’s Day grows in popularity

Columbus Day this year falls on Monday, Oct. 10, in Massachusetts where it’s still an official holiday, despite a push to remove it. Twenty-four states still observe Columbus Day as an official holiday and while it’s still on the books here in Massachusetts, a number of Bay State cities and towns have chosen locally to adopt Indigenous People’s Day instead, a celebration of our continent’s original inhabitants.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts? Here’s how to request your ballot

With just one month until the general election, Bay Staters are also up against the clock to request their mail-in ballots. Massachusetts residents technically have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has encouraged people to “apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town.” Ideally, voters should apply two to three weeks before Election Day — which is Nov. 8 — to account for delays from the U.S. Postal Service.
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend

Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
