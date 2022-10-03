Read full article on original website
Related
$25 million federal grant puts Massachusetts in forefront of genomics research (Editorial)
The state of Massachusetts has always been a leader in research and innovation. In the 2020s, and despite fierce competition from other states and regions, it still is. The Bay State is one of only five selected as regional hubs of genomics research, as state and academic leaders become pro-active in preparing for, and hopefully circumventing or defeating, the type of infectious outbreaks that crippled the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massachusetts gets $145 million to bring broadband to rural, underserved towns
Massachusetts will get $145 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, enough to bring high-speed internet service to 16,000 households and businesses. Those 16,000 households represent 27% of locations still lacking high-speed internet access in the state, according to a news release issued Thursday by U.S. Sens Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren along with the state’s Congressional delegation including U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield and U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Worcester.
Massachusetts sports betting: 5 best online sportsbooks
Sports betting is expected to launch in late 2022 or early 2023, which means ranking the top five expected sportsbooks is in order. Massachusetts sports betting is just around the corner with legal U.S. sportsbooks set to arrive in the commonwealth. While we don’t yet have an exact official launch date yet, intrigued Massachusetts online bettors can expect to make their initial legal wagers around the turn of the new year (late 2022 or early 2023).
Temporary housing for migrants at Cape Cod base to end this week, state says
Temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod will end later this week for a group of Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis organized private flights to send them from Texas to Massachusetts. Thirty-five migrants are still housed at the base...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DraftKings Massachusetts: Online sportsbook app review, launch details
Sports betting is set to become a legal and online reality, and DraftKings Sportsbook is ready. DraftKings Massachusetts is poised to become an official online sportsbook reality by late 2022 or early 2023, all thanks to the eventual launch of legalized Massachusetts sports betting. Although New Englanders who reside within...
Is Columbus Day still a holiday? Indigenous People’s Day grows in popularity
Columbus Day this year falls on Monday, Oct. 10, in Massachusetts where it’s still an official holiday, despite a push to remove it. Twenty-four states still observe Columbus Day as an official holiday and while it’s still on the books here in Massachusetts, a number of Bay State cities and towns have chosen locally to adopt Indigenous People’s Day instead, a celebration of our continent’s original inhabitants.
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
29 more cats evacuated from Hurricane Ian looking for adoption in Mass.
Dozens of cats have arrived in Massachusetts from Florida and ready for adoption after being rescued from Hurricane Ian by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem. Last week, 42 cats were brought from Florida. And on Wednesday, both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 120,000 mail-in ballots already sent to Massachusetts voters
Just over 20% of Massachusetts voters have already applied to vote by mail ahead of Election Day in November. As of Friday morning, Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has received 973,439 vote-by-mail requests, translating to 20.1% of voters. Worcester has logged 16,317 mail-in voting requests, which is almost...
Contractor accused of taking cash for work he never did in Massachusetts
A New Hampshire contractor took the money upfront for home improvement jobs he worked in Massachusetts. But come time to work, police said, he was nowhere to be found. Robert Merill, 32, was arrested in Marblehead on Tuesday, after eluding the custody of police in six Massachusetts towns over the course of more than a year, police said.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts? Here’s how to request your ballot
With just one month until the general election, Bay Staters are also up against the clock to request their mail-in ballots. Massachusetts residents technically have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has encouraged people to “apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town.” Ideally, voters should apply two to three weeks before Election Day — which is Nov. 8 — to account for delays from the U.S. Postal Service.
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some parts of New England to see peak fall foliage this weekend
Much of New England’s fall foliage will be at its peak Friday, especially around Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to Yankee Magazine. However, most of Massachusetts is still in its “mid” phase, according to the map. This means that the foliage is just about to hit its peak, but still needs some more time to “ripen up.” The exceptions are in northwestern Massachusetts – namely near the border of Vermont – where the foliage is at its peak.
Report claims Mass. about to give too much money back to taxpayers
Massachusetts is on the brink of returning too much excess state revenues — to the tune of nearly $1.4 billion — to Bay Staters, according to a new report that calls into question a critical calculation underlying a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F. State Auditor Suzanne...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold in Somerville
A $100,000 prize sold in Somerville was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at LP Market in Somerville, which is located at 96 Highland Ave. Overall, there were more than 500 winning lottery...
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
Immigrant driver’s license ballot question hinges on how much ‘legitimacy’ voters want to give immigrants
A ballot referendum that could topple or preserve a controversial state law passed by the Massachusetts Legislature this year revolves around how much recognition Bay Staters want to give to immigrants who are here without lawful presence, a new report postures. Ballot Question 4 asks voters whether they want to...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
Overtime abuse scandal: Former Mass. State Police Lt. to pay back $20K after pleading guilty
A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has to pay back $20,000 to the state after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the Troop E overtime abuse scandal, officials said. David Keefe, 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to two counts of larceny over $250 by...
30 Mass. State Lottery players won free Las Vegas trip to win more money
During a free trip to Las Vegas, one Massachusetts man won an additional $1 million. Joseph Pinsonnault of Ware won a $1 million lottery prize after advancing to the third round of the “Everlasting Million Challenge.” The lottery said the challenge included contestants from other lotteries across the country.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1