Johnson County native and legend Loretta Lynn passes at 90
PAINTSVILLE — The queen of country music, Johnson County native Loretta Lynn, passed away on Oct. 4. Loretta Lynn, who celebrated her 90th birthday this year and leaves behind a legacy that impacts all of the world of country music and hails from Van Lear, died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4 during her sleep, according to a statement from her family.
wymt.com
Fire at a school home in Jackson left family with nothing
Jackson, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week a home on the Mount Carmel School campus went up into flames. The maintenance man at the school and his family were living in the house. Headmaster, Brian Rauschenberger said it didn’t take the house long to go from smoke to flames.
WSAZ
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
WSAZ
Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
q95fm.net
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, age 81 of Printer, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Ervin & Goldie Wright Mullins. He was the husband of Connie Yates Mullins. He was a retired maintenance worker for Stumbo Golf Course.
wchstv.com
'A pioneer in country music': Eastern Kentucky remembers Loretta Lynn
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — She was a country music icon but if you are familiar with Loretta Lynn’s music, you know her story is one of humble beginnings in Johnson County, Kentucky. As word spread of her death Tuesday, people came from far and wide to the...
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
q95fm.net
SBP Hosts Flood Recovery Event in Hazard
The SBP organization kicked off an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week Tuesday in Hazard. The event will last through this Friday. Along with Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota, SBP hosts the event to gather elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss the best strategy for advancing flood recovery in the region.
clayconews.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Collision on KY Route 680 in Floyd County, Kentucky
LANGLEY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9, Pikeville is reporting the following. KSP Post 9 received a call on October 02, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 680 in the Langley community of Floyd County. KSP Troopers from Post...
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd man killed in crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
2 West Carter High School students killed in crash
UPDATE (2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): Kentucky State Police say the families of two juveniles killed in a car crash Tuesday night have been notified. Troopers say the victims were teenage boys, but will not be releasing their names or ages due to being underage. UPDATE (10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5): The two […]
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/5/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Smith, 45, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
