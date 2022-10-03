Read full article on original website
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Timeline: Merced family found dead after kidnapping
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced community is reeling after a family was kidnapped and killed in the first week of October. One person has been arrested and is suspected of killing the family, but law enforcement says the investigation isn't done yet. “I believe that he had someone else...
Middle school teacher jailed for alleged child exploitation, Newman police say
NEWMAN, Calif — Newman police said an investigation into child exploitation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Austin Mendonca Wednesday. After a home in the 1300 block of Stephens Avenue in Newman was searched by police, they booked Mendonca into Stanislaus County Jail for allegedly possessing sexually explicit images of children.
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
KCRA.com
Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant
STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...
Stanislaus County deputy placed on leave after domestic violence accusation
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputy Chad Lewis with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office was arrested for a domestic violence incident over the weekend, officials said. In a news release from the sheriff's office, they said Lewis was booked into Placer County Jail. Officials said there is an active lawsuit where he is named as a defendant.
Stockton family makes changes in daily routine as police share patterns in serial killings
As the investigation continues to catch the suspect behind the series of murders in Northern California, Stockton police shared distinctive similarities with each shooting. Based on those patterns, one family in Stockton is making big changes to their daily lives.
Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family, sheriff says. Here's what else we know
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family in Merced this week was a former employee of the family business that allegedly had a previous dispute with them, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of murder...
Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto
MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat. Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal. Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history. Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday.
Stockton serial killer live updates – ‘Person of interest’ snared on video & cops say he’s on a mission after 6 murders
FOOTAGE of the apparent Stockton serial killer has been released that shows him walking with a limp that could help identify him. After police in the California city connected six random gun murders and one attempted murder, a video of a "person of interest" was made public. Stanley McFadden, the...
Most of the Stockton serial killing victims are Hispanic men: What city leaders are saying
STOCKTON, Calif. — A majority of the victims inStockton's serial killings are Hispanic men, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say seven shootings, six in Stockton and one in Oakland, have been connected by ballistic testing so far. Five of the victims who were killed were Hispanic men.
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation
NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing.
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
Baby, parents, and uncle kidnapped from South Merced area business, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation into the kidnapping of a family in the South Merced area is underway, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were taken against their will from a business along the 800 block of South Highway 59.
