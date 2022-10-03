Message from EWU President Shari McMahan on Oct. 4, 2022. As members of the Eastern Washington University campus community, we all play a part in ensuring that we are a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for students, faculty, staff and visitors. We are an institution that respects one another, values each other’s contributions and does not tolerate discrimination, degrading behavior or sexual misconduct. These values, underpinned with our grit, grace, gratitude and greatness for one another, are our commitment to being “all in” as one united Eagle family.

