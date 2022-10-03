Read full article on original website
ASEWU Committees 2022-23
The ASEWU Team is looking for students at large to serve on their committees. This is a great opportunity to get involved and have your voice heard. Serving on a committee can be your first step to leadership on the Eastern Washington University campus. Who should serve on a committee?
President’s Message About Required Faculty and Staff Training to Keep Students Safe
Message from EWU President Shari McMahan on Oct. 4, 2022. As members of the Eastern Washington University campus community, we all play a part in ensuring that we are a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for students, faculty, staff and visitors. We are an institution that respects one another, values each other’s contributions and does not tolerate discrimination, degrading behavior or sexual misconduct. These values, underpinned with our grit, grace, gratitude and greatness for one another, are our commitment to being “all in” as one united Eagle family.
October EAP Provides Resources to Help with Bullying, Domestic Violence and Burnout
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. EAP’s newsletters are providing information and resources to help us better understand how bullying and domestic violence can show up in the workplace and how we can support ourselves, our colleagues and our teams. Newsletters. • This month’s...
Meeting to Learn About Eastern’s BS in Nursing
Pre-nursing students can learn about the new EWU Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, which will be launching in the fall of 2023, at an upcoming meeting from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Patterson 126. The meeting, open to all pre-nursing students, will detail the application process as...
WA State Combined Fund Drive
In these tough times, charity and goodwill are needed more than ever. The Washington State Combined Fund Drive is one way we can help our very own communities. The campaign runs Oct. 1– Nov. 15. As we get ready to embark on our 2022-23 academic year, please remember how...
