A newly obtained report from the U.S. Army is casting doubt on an initial ruling that Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, a soldier stationed in Germany, killed herself. Montgomery had documented to her family members allegations of abuse against fellow military police, including the night before her death. Family members said the military’s version of events doesn’t add up with what Montgomery told them. The casualty report has listed her cause of death as “pending,” bolstering her family’s suspicions her death may not have been a suicide. The U.S. Army claims German officials were the ones to initially rule her death a suicide, not them. An investigation into her death is ongoing, the Army said, and they intend to provide her family with “a comprehensive update” once it’s complete. Montgomery’s aunt, Tomeka Light —a veteran herself— said the military hasn’t reached out to their family about the assault. “We have taken it upon ourselves to collect all evidence, to show that Denisha was not suicidal, to show that she was attacked and afraid for her life and to show that she was ready to come back home,” she said.Read it at NewsNation

MILITARY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO