Read full article on original website
Related
WJTV.com
Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people. The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside...
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Russia beginning to 'prepare their society' to launch a nuclear attack, Zelenskyy warns, but adds Putin 'not ready to do it'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC Russia's threats were "very dangerous," but said he did not think a decision had been made.
Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine
Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains after Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort. In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukrainian forces push their counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Army Report Casts Doubt on How U.S. Soldier Died Overseas
A newly obtained report from the U.S. Army is casting doubt on an initial ruling that Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, a soldier stationed in Germany, killed herself. Montgomery had documented to her family members allegations of abuse against fellow military police, including the night before her death. Family members said the military’s version of events doesn’t add up with what Montgomery told them. The casualty report has listed her cause of death as “pending,” bolstering her family’s suspicions her death may not have been a suicide. The U.S. Army claims German officials were the ones to initially rule her death a suicide, not them. An investigation into her death is ongoing, the Army said, and they intend to provide her family with “a comprehensive update” once it’s complete. Montgomery’s aunt, Tomeka Light —a veteran herself— said the military hasn’t reached out to their family about the assault. “We have taken it upon ourselves to collect all evidence, to show that Denisha was not suicidal, to show that she was attacked and afraid for her life and to show that she was ready to come back home,” she said.Read it at NewsNation
Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention. Bialiatski, 60, who founded the non-governmental...
Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest on behalf of Ukraine
City beat 19 others to host 67th contest after Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed staging event in Mariupol was not possible
OLD Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God’
By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance.“We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus." Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour's biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.Scores of people walked out of the speakers’ tent to three large metal tubs filled with water....
Comments / 0