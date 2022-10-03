Read full article on original website
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
Washington — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in August,...
