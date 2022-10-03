Read full article on original website
Related
‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series
Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Joins Mounia Meddour’s ‘Houria’ as Executive Producer Ahead of Rome Festival World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor of “CODA,” has joined Mounia Meddour’s uplifting drama “Houria” ahead of its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival. Meddour’s follow-up to her Cesar-winning film “Papicha” tells the story of Houria, a gifted dancer with dreams of joining the Algerian National Ballet. To make ends meet, she bets in clandestine fights overnight. However after winning a final, Houria is violently assaulted by a man determined to get his money back. When she wakes up in a hospital, she no longer is able to speak and will certainly never dance again. Refusing to abandon her dream, she...
NBC Connecticut
Showtime Chief's Departure Signals Paramount Is Moving Forward on Its Plan to Merge Streaming Services
David Nevins' departure helps give Paramount Global more flexibility to potentially merge Showtime into Paramount+. One idea under consideration is putting Paramount+ movies and originals on Showtime, effectively turning the linear Showtime into a mirror for Paramount+, sources say. Showtime may be more useful to Paramount Global as a way...
Comments / 0