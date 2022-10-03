Read full article on original website
Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon
Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
TxDOT Road Report for 10/6
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 4, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges
Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Assault Charges Saturday
Two Sulphur Springs men were arrested on unrelated assault charges Saturday. A 30-year-old rural Sulphur Springs resident allegedly admitted to stabbing another man, who was transported by EMS to the hospital Saturday evening, while a 29-year-old was accused of throwing a woman onto the floor twice early Saturday morning, according to arrest reports.
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/4
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
Sulphur Springs city council discusses street improvement, police budget
The Sulphur Springs city council had a short meeting on Tuesday, October 4 to discuss street improvement and the police budget, among other items of business. City manager Marc Maxwell gave the manager’s report, which included the follow items:. Senior citizens center: The city has been awarded a $2.4...
Hopkins County Pedestrian Dies In Accident
Last Friday afternoon, a vehicle struck and killed a 75-year-old Birthright woman on FM 71. They pronounced Barbara Cockrum at the scene after being hit crossing the road to the mailbox.
dallasexpress.com
Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen
Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
Hopkins County Healthcare foundation asks citizens to use Amazon Smile
The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
Notice for Teresa Martinez Brena
Funeral mass for Teresa Martinez Brena, age 66, of Sulphur Springs will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Teresa passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Sheriff: Deputies Arrest 2, Recover All Property Stolen During A Home Burglary
Sheriff’s officers had two Cumby men in custody and had recovered all of the property reported stolen within 7 hours of being notified of a home burglary Monday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 8:46 a.m. Monday,...
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, additional appointments were added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
Kiwanis Cook for 2022 Special Games Day
The local Noon Kiwanis club grilled up hamburgers to feed the students from SSISD who participated in the Special Games Day hosted at the Sulphur Springs High School. Students from across the district came together to play games and enjoy activities outside of their standard day. The Kiwanis club with the help of the Alliance Bank trail grill, made lunch possible for these students.
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
