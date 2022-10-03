ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Service Bar reopening with new executive chef

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RW2q_0iKIq0r400

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most acclaimed restaurants is ready to reopen.

Service Bar, the restaurant component of Middle West Spirits’ distillery near the Short North, is opening its doors again on Oct. 13. Reservations can be made starting Oct. 10.

Gas prices continue to rise in Columbus

The restaurant had been closed to inside dining since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It did offer carryout for a time, but ceased those operaitons in July 2021.

The reopening is spurred by the addition of a new executive chef. The restaurant’s previous executive chef was Avisahr Barua who since has developed a pair of new concepts of his own.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more.  The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fiery reboot at Smokehouse after staff shortage

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a one-two punch for restaurants after COVID-19 closedowns and staff shortages, but Smokehouse Brewing Company is back with a fire in its belly, and a new challenge for customers. “We got through the pandemic and then in 2022, we hit a labor shortage,” said Lenny Kolada, Smokehouse founder. “It […]
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
614now.com

Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month

In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking Hills lodge opening this weekend

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge will begin welcoming guests next week. The 74,000 square-foot lodge and conference center is celebrating its opening Saturday and is welcoming its first visitors Monday. Director Mary Mertz said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is excited to finally host […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Finally Open And It’s Freaking Delicious

Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally open in Columbus. We’ve been patiently awaiting the opening of this East Hollywood-based chicken joint for a while now, and the day has finally come. Dave’s Hot Chicken actually opened last week, but life is busy sometimes so I had the displeasure of waiting in anticipation a little longer than I would have liked.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Executive Chef#Columbus Business First#Distillery#Food Drink#Service Bar#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
multifamilybiz.com

Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket

COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbusunderground.com

Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus

When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police, fire sports league returns to Columbus rec centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Police Athletic League will return to some Columbus community recreation centers to foster relationships between children and the city’s police and fire departments on sports fields, city leaders announced. “By serving as mentors, coaches, advocates and role models, our officers will connect with the community on a more personal level,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Hamilton” at the Ohio Theatre to the Columbus Italian Festival downtown, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Iliza Shlesinger: Oct. 7Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her “Back in Action” tour to Columbus.Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.  Columbus Mac and Cheese […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Forbes picks 3 Ohio cities for next Under 30 Summit sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s major metro areas could be home to the next list of names on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Forbes selected three Ohio Cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – to host its next three Under 30 Summits, a four-day annual networking conference that attracts thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy