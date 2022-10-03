ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvin, KY

Body Found on Riverbank in Breathitt County

The Breathitt County Coroner’s office reported to the Clayhole community after a call from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, due to a body being discovered in the riverbank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner could not identify if the remains were those of a man or woman...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
SBP Hosts Flood Recovery Event in Hazard

The SBP organization kicked off an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week Tuesday in Hazard. The event will last through this Friday. Along with Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota, SBP hosts the event to gather elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss the best strategy for advancing flood recovery in the region.
HAZARD, KY
State Police Officials Investigate Crash That Left One Man Dead

Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, are continuing to investigate a crash that took place this past weekend that left one man dead. Troopers were called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley Community of Floyd County, just after 4:30 PM on Sunday afternoon. Their investigation...
PIKEVILLE, KY

