Legendary Country Singer and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at the age 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Born in Johnson County, Loretta Lynn was a country music icon who was proud to be from Eastern Kentucky. Lynn was dominant in the country music scene in the 60s and 70s, with numerous hits, which includes songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.

HURRICANE MILLS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO