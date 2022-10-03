Read full article on original website
Estill Mullins
Estill Mullins, age 81 of Printer, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Ervin & Goldie Wright Mullins. He was the husband of Connie Yates Mullins. He was a retired maintenance worker for Stumbo Golf Course.
Country Music Icon and Eastern Kentucky Native, Loretta Lynn, Dead at 90
Legendary Country Singer and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at the age 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Born in Johnson County, Loretta Lynn was a country music icon who was proud to be from Eastern Kentucky. Lynn was dominant in the country music scene in the 60s and 70s, with numerous hits, which includes songs such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.
SBP Hosts Flood Recovery Event in Hazard
The SBP organization kicked off an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week Tuesday in Hazard. The event will last through this Friday. Along with Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota, SBP hosts the event to gather elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss the best strategy for advancing flood recovery in the region.
Traffic Stop on I-75 Leads to Laurel County Law Enforcement Confiscating a Large Amount of Drugs
Laurel County law enforcement early yesterday confiscated a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75. A car was stopped near the KY 909 exit by one London Police Department officer and two deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office, just before 12:30 a.m. The stop led...
State Police Officials Investigate Crash That Left One Man Dead
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, are continuing to investigate a crash that took place this past weekend that left one man dead. Troopers were called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley Community of Floyd County, just after 4:30 PM on Sunday afternoon. Their investigation...
