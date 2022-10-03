Read full article on original website
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Five predictions for Texas A&M-Alabama
Five predictions for No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0) in its SEC West matchup with Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) Saturday night (7 p.m. CT/CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama hoops to play TCU, Southern Illinois before 2022-23 season
The Alabama men’s basketball team will play in two tune-ups before its 2022-23 season tips off. The Crimson Tide will travel to play TCU in a closed scrimmage Sunday, Sept. 16. The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 21-13 (8-10 Big 12) record and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before losing in overtime to Arizona, 85-80. TCU returns all five of its starters, including leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. who averaged 15.4 points per game.
Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury
With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
Late Kick: Can Boston College catch Clemson sleeping?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live from Tuscaloosa, Josh Pate goes in depth on how Boston College could surprise Clemson on Saturday.
Diamond Rebs set to take on Samford in first fall exhibition matchup this weekend
After another intrasquad matchup on Friday, the defending national champs will take a break from facing off against each other and will take on the Samford Bulldogs in an exhibition matchup on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2022 season in which they finished 28-29 overall, 12-9 in SoCon...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
