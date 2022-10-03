ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama hoops to play TCU, Southern Illinois before 2022-23 season

The Alabama men’s basketball team will play in two tune-ups before its 2022-23 season tips off. The Crimson Tide will travel to play TCU in a closed scrimmage Sunday, Sept. 16. The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 21-13 (8-10 Big 12) record and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament before losing in overtime to Arizona, 85-80. TCU returns all five of its starters, including leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. who averaged 15.4 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury

With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 261 set for widening project

PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
PELHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

