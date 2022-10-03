Read full article on original website
IMPD investigating near-east side shootings that injured 3
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating two shootings that injured three people late Thursday. Police said two people found themselves caught in the crossfire when shots rang out near them. An IMPD spokesperson the couple was found around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Michigan Street,...
IMPD: Person stabbed during attempted robbery at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery in downtown Indianapolis early Friday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to he Greyhound bus station in the 300 block of South Illinois Street, near West South Street, for a report of a person stabbed.
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
wyrz.org
IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide
IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
Fox 59
Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Fox 59
IMPD: Community cooperation from Emerson Heights residents leads to arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is crediting help from community members as playing a crucial role in a recent arrest. According to police, community cooperation, investigative tools and technology, and work by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force detectives combined to help solve a case and lead to the arrest of a teenage boy Monday night.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Fox 59
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of East 38th Street, a few blocks west of North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a person shot. Police found...
