IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO