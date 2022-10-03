ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Compton College Associate Student Government President continues advocating for students

First-generation, non-traditional student Paul Medina was elected by his peers last spring to serve as Associated Student Government (ASG) President for the 2022-2023 academic year. Medina is drawn to advocacy and student leadership and hopes to be a role model by sharing his experiences at Compton College and encouraging other students to get involved. “I want to help shape a more positive narrative that details what an outstanding institution Compton College is today,” he said. “It’s a small, cohesive college where you can connect with the administrators, faculty, and staff, and people get to know you by name.”
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ceremonial groundbreakings held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ceremonial groundbreakings were held for Oct. 8 for two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing surfaces, fencing and scoreboards reminiscent of Dodger Stadium. They are the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis

District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash

The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hero Theatre spotlights stories of Black women with ‘Nuestro Planeta Haiti’, spring production of ‘Nothing Nothing’

LOS ANGELES — Hero Theatre will spotlight the stories of Black women with two new commissions. Phanésia Pharel joins Hero as the newest commission for Nuestro Planeta, the ten-year multimedia new works initiative created by Hero artistic director Elisa Bocanegra that focuses on educating Latiné film and theater audiences about environmental justice within the Americas. Pharel will focus on the effects of the climate crisis in Haiti, joining previous Nuestro Planeta commissioned writers Diana Burbano, who will pen the Colombia installment; Paloma Sierra, whose project will center on Puerto Rico; and Brian Quijada who will create an original piece with music about climate change in Central America. The ten-part series is the first collaboration between 11-year-old Hero Theatre and its offshoot, Hero Multimedia, newly formed to create and produce scripted film and television narratives around environmental and social justice issues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA city council members under fire for racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
EASTVALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?

I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Upcoming events in the city of Gardena!

GARDENA, Calif. – Looking for something to do this month that’s fun for the family and something special for the adults? Look no further, the city of Gardena has released their Fall Event schedule that has something for everyone. For more information on any of the events, call...
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home burglaries on the rise in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) – Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former San Bernardino County commissioner to plead guilty to bribery charges for cannabis permit scheme

LOS ANGELES – A former San Bernardino County planning commissioner has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for funneling bribes through his company to a corrupt Baldwin Park politician in exchange for the politician’s votes and influence over the city’s cannabis permitting process, the Justice Department announced today.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Clinic employee charged with stealing $1 million in COVID tests

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former warehouse manager for a Santa Ana COVID-19 business pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $1 million in tests and attempting to steal more worth an additional $270,000. Carlos Peralta, a former employee of Covid Clinic, was charged Thursday with grand theft...
SANTA ANA, CA

