LOS ANGELES — Hero Theatre will spotlight the stories of Black women with two new commissions. Phanésia Pharel joins Hero as the newest commission for Nuestro Planeta, the ten-year multimedia new works initiative created by Hero artistic director Elisa Bocanegra that focuses on educating Latiné film and theater audiences about environmental justice within the Americas. Pharel will focus on the effects of the climate crisis in Haiti, joining previous Nuestro Planeta commissioned writers Diana Burbano, who will pen the Colombia installment; Paloma Sierra, whose project will center on Puerto Rico; and Brian Quijada who will create an original piece with music about climate change in Central America. The ten-part series is the first collaboration between 11-year-old Hero Theatre and its offshoot, Hero Multimedia, newly formed to create and produce scripted film and television narratives around environmental and social justice issues.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO