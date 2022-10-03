Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Compton College Associate Student Government President continues advocating for students
First-generation, non-traditional student Paul Medina was elected by his peers last spring to serve as Associated Student Government (ASG) President for the 2022-2023 academic year. Medina is drawn to advocacy and student leadership and hopes to be a role model by sharing his experiences at Compton College and encouraging other students to get involved. “I want to help shape a more positive narrative that details what an outstanding institution Compton College is today,” he said. “It’s a small, cohesive college where you can connect with the administrators, faculty, and staff, and people get to know you by name.”
2urbangirls.com
Ceremonial groundbreakings held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ceremonial groundbreakings were held for Oct. 8 for two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing surfaces, fencing and scoreboards reminiscent of Dodger Stadium. They are the...
2urbangirls.com
Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
2urbangirls.com
UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis
District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
2urbangirls.com
Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash
The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
2urbangirls.com
Bass apologizes for accusing Caruso of paying for Latino group’s endorsement
LOS ANGELES – Rep. Karen Bass apologized Friday for remarks she made at Thursday’s Los Angeles mayoral debate accusing her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, of paying to receive an endorsement from the Avance Democratic Club, a local Latino political group. “Accountability and transparency starts with me, and when...
2urbangirls.com
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
2urbangirls.com
Hero Theatre spotlights stories of Black women with ‘Nuestro Planeta Haiti’, spring production of ‘Nothing Nothing’
LOS ANGELES — Hero Theatre will spotlight the stories of Black women with two new commissions. Phanésia Pharel joins Hero as the newest commission for Nuestro Planeta, the ten-year multimedia new works initiative created by Hero artistic director Elisa Bocanegra that focuses on educating Latiné film and theater audiences about environmental justice within the Americas. Pharel will focus on the effects of the climate crisis in Haiti, joining previous Nuestro Planeta commissioned writers Diana Burbano, who will pen the Colombia installment; Paloma Sierra, whose project will center on Puerto Rico; and Brian Quijada who will create an original piece with music about climate change in Central America. The ten-part series is the first collaboration between 11-year-old Hero Theatre and its offshoot, Hero Multimedia, newly formed to create and produce scripted film and television narratives around environmental and social justice issues.
2urbangirls.com
LA city council members under fire for racist remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
2urbangirls.com
Las Vegas stabbing suspect in U.S. illegally, with criminal record in CA
LAS VEGAS – The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32,...
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
2urbangirls.com
County Supervisor has ‘selective outrage’ over Metro related fatalities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is asking for a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus operator...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?
I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
2urbangirls.com
Upcoming events in the city of Gardena!
GARDENA, Calif. – Looking for something to do this month that’s fun for the family and something special for the adults? Look no further, the city of Gardena has released their Fall Event schedule that has something for everyone. For more information on any of the events, call...
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
2urbangirls.com
Home burglaries on the rise in Long Beach
LONG BEACH (CNS) – Long Beach police Saturday were investigating two home burglaries and another attempted burglary in one night in the eastern and northern parts of the city. At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5500 block of El Jardin Street in East Long Beach, police...
2urbangirls.com
Sneak Peek of M’Baku journey to Avengers Campus in celebration of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
M’Baku, one of Wakanda’s greatest warriors and chieftain of the Jabari Clan, will soon make the journey to Avengers Campus. Stay tuned for more announcements coming later this month on what’s to come for Avengers Campus in celebration of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Since the opening...
2urbangirls.com
Former San Bernardino County commissioner to plead guilty to bribery charges for cannabis permit scheme
LOS ANGELES – A former San Bernardino County planning commissioner has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for funneling bribes through his company to a corrupt Baldwin Park politician in exchange for the politician’s votes and influence over the city’s cannabis permitting process, the Justice Department announced today.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Clinic employee charged with stealing $1 million in COVID tests
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former warehouse manager for a Santa Ana COVID-19 business pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing more than $1 million in tests and attempting to steal more worth an additional $270,000. Carlos Peralta, a former employee of Covid Clinic, was charged Thursday with grand theft...
