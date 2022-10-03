Read full article on original website
Related
Schoolgirls ‘reduced to tears’ after they were ‘lined up and patted down’ because their trousers were ‘too tight’
A SCHOOL has been slammed by furious parents after female students were patted down by teachers to check if their trousers were "too tight". One parent said their 11-year-old daughter had been left "petrified" by the creepy ordeal. Female students at Woodhey High School in Bury, Manchester, were left in...
My grandson was dumped in detention for having the wrong PENCIL CASE… the school rules are so stupid
A SCHOOL boy was put in detention for having the wrong pencil case - with his nan slamming the "stupid" school rules. Annie Speller went to pick her grandson up from school but began to worry he had been "kidnapped" when he didn't come out. She later found out where...
KIDS・
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
BBC
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery
The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
'Mean and Unkind' Mom Applauded for Refusing Parent's Car Pool Demand
"I don't know this mom. I would never ask anyone to pick up my son every week," wrote the original poster on the viral Mumsnet post.
I’m furious after my daughter was sent home in the first ten minutes of school over a skirt she had worn all last term
A MUM has slammed her daughter's school after they sent her home saying her skirt was too short - despite her wearing it all last term. Nicola Parkinson, 34, claims Mia was shipped out of Handsworth Grange Community Sports College just ten minutes into the new term. The mum-of-four says...
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man left fuming after sitting next to smelly passenger during flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided people's opinions after he asked the man next to him on a flight to "ease up on the farts". The man was on a plane from New York to California when he noticed a persistent smell coming from the passenger he was sitting next to. In...
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Incredible moment cancer victim pulls final joke on mourners at her own funeral with amazing plane banner stunt
THIS is the incredible moment a cancer victim pulls her final joke on mourners at her own funeral with an amazing plane banner stunt. Michelle Neumann, 63, was said to have had a "wicked" sense of humour, and stunned family and friends as she had the last laugh while they grieved.
msn.com
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS・
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
Warning issued over ‘new trick’ that lets burglars into homes
A locksmith has issued a warning over a “new trick” which he claims is being used by burglars to break into homes.The technique takes seconds and involves placing a magnet or another flag object which can be stuck across the bolt of a door while it is unlocked, preventing it from working later so burglars can enter the home.Lynton Christian, a locksmith from Wirral, said the technique has been used on multiple properties in the area and warned residents to stay vigilant.He told the Liverpool Echo that the trick relies on people not looking into why their door is not...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.・
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
Comments / 1